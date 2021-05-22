Gulls Take Playoff Opener, 5-3

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Bakersfield Condors 5-3 tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena to take a 1-0 series lead in their best-of-three semifinal. San Diego improved to a 5-2 all-time playoff record against the Bakersfield Condors, outscoring their Pacific Division rival 29-19. The Gulls have scored eight power-play goals in their last five playoff games against the Condors (8-21, 38.1%). San Diego's three power-play goals matched its postseason high set Apr. 29, 2016 vs. TEX (3-7).

Sam Carrick recorded his second career multi-goal playoff game (2-1=3) and first as a Gull, scoring both goals on the power play to become the first player in club history to score multiple power-play goals in a playoff game. Carrick added to his lead in Gulls all-time postseason points (13-11=24) and goals. His 2-1=3 point night tied the club record for most points in a single game (previously set 12 times; last: Andy Welinski, Game 6 of Second Round, May 13, 2019 vs. BAK).

Trevor Zegras tallied 1-2=3 points in his AHL postseason debut to match Gulls playoff records for most points in a single game by a rookie (Isac Lundestrom, Game 2 of Second Round, May 4, 2019 @ BAK) and most points in a single game.

Jamie Drysdale and Zegras each picked up two assists to tie the Gulls playoff record for most assists by a rookie in a single game (previously set five times; last: Kiefer Sherwood, Game 2 of WCF, May 18, 2019 @ CHI). Drysdale became the youngest player in Gulls history to record a postseason point and multi-point game (19 years, 1 month, 13 days).

Vinni Lettieri recorded a multi-point game (1-1=2) in his AHL postseason debut, tallying his first goal and assist of the playoffs.

Andrew Agozzino matched his postseason career high (Apr. 20, 2019 with Colorado vs. Bakersfield; 3-0=3) and the Gulls single-game record with 1-2=3 points in his Gulls playoff debut.

Lukas Dostalâ¯made 39 saves in his AHL postseason debut becoming the youngest goaltender in Gulls history to record a playoff victory (20 years, 10 months, 30 days).

The best-of-three series will continue with Game 2 Sunday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena (5 p.m., TV: CW San Diego).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Sam Carrick

On the power play

It's something we've been working on for the last week or so that we had in practice. Things seemed to click early on. It always helps when on that first power play, you get a goal there and get that confidence rolling. The good thing for us is we were able to stick with it. Got a couple there and it obviously helped us win the game.

On protecting the lead

They did have a good push back. Our goalie was awesome. It easily could have gone either way there without some of the saves he made. I think, at the end of the day, it's about worrying about our own zone before we go out on offense. If we do that, not cheat all over the ice, we should be okay.

On Lukas Dostal

This kid's a stud. He's going to have a long career. He's so young, what is he 20 years old? He's come in like he's a veteran goalie. Some of the saves he makes, how calm, cool and collected he looks in net, our team feeds off of it. He's making the easy saves but he's also making the hard saves. He obviously gives our team a huge boost. Like I said before, I think this kid's got a super bright future. He's in good hands here.

On Dostal, Jamie Drysdale and Trevor Zegras

I don't mind being the old guy. [laughs] These kids definitely keep me young. It's been fun. They all have their own personality but in a way they're all pretty similar, too. They're all young kids and extremely talented, but also have the work ethic that goes along with it. It's fun for me to be a part of because I know one day I'll be looking back, I'll probably be retired and they'll still be playing, and I'll get to say I played with them. All three of them have bright futures.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On Lukas Dostal

He was lights out that first period. We gave up some quality opportunities against a really offensively-talented team - he settled the ship right down and we found our footing. We came up the day of the game and that was our preference, just to come up here on a business trip. It took us a little bit to get going but (Dostal) was right on from the drop of the puck to the final whistle.

On the game

We have to get away from taking untimely penalties. I think those offensive-zone penalties hurt you and they're preventable. Those are areas when you're playing a team like this, that has the ability to generate offense, specifically on the special teams, you have to take care of business there.

On special teams

We were chatting after day one of the NHL playoffs and we had a nice discussion. Really instead of about our series, just about the games the night before and where the special teams really made a difference. We had a good day of practice yesterday on our power play and you put a little extra emphasis on it because obviously, a game like tonight, the special teams, specifically our power play makes a huge difference. There was some good chemistry out there from guys that haven't played together in a while and that was a big part of our victory tonight.

On chemistry between top lines

There's some good chemistry out there. You take Jamie [Drysdale] and his poise at the top of the unit. You have the ability to pass the puck like Z [Trevor Zegras] does, and boy, Vinni Lettieri has an NHL shot. When he gets open over there, he's going to rip it. We've seen it a number of times this year. There's some good pieces to that, and you never leave out your net-front guy because Andrew Agozzino does a nice job in front, not only on the screens, but he takes up some air out there, meaning he ties up their defensemen and frees up our skill on the outside.

