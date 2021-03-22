Gulls Skate by Tucson, 4-2

The San Diego Gulls staged a comeback win to earn a 4-2 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners tonight at Tucson Convention Center Arena, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Andrew Poturalski recorded two assists to mark his 200th and 201st career AHL points. Poturalski's third multi-assist effort of the season extended his point streak to four games (2-3=5), and moved him into second place in assists (15) and fourth in points (5-15=20) among league leaders.

Sam Carrick netted two goals to mark his ninth point (5-4=9) over his last 10 games and his fourth multi-point performance.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx recorded a goal for the second consecutive game and added an assist (1-1=2) to mark his second career AHL multi-point game.

Josh Mahura scored the game-winning goal 7:34 into the third period to extend his point streak to four games (1-3=4).

Simon Benoit, Trevor Carrick and Brendan Guhle each picked up an assist.

Olle Eriksson Ek stopped 27-of-29 shots for his second career AHL win.

The Gulls will head to Ontario to face the Reign on Wednesday, Mar. 24 (6 p.m.) at Toyota Sports Performance Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Josh Mahura

On his game-winning goal

We won the draw and it kind of just went right to me. There wasn't much thought process on what to do from then on. I just kind of blasted it and lucky enough, it went in.

On the win

We weren't overly thrilled with our overall game yesterday, especially the way we came out going in after the first. It's tough to come back from that and we definitely wanted a better start tonight. I think we just wouldn't take no for an answer. We battled back and that was obviously a good comeback in the third for us so it's a nice win.

On the comeback

It's the resiliency of this group and there's definitely no panic in the room between the second and (the third period). We knew we could come back. It took all four lines which is huge for us whether the line was scoring or just getting the puck deep and going to work - I thought we had some good shifts. There was a lot of guys contributing so it was a lot of fun to be a part of.

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the win

Anytime you get two points, sometimes you don't play well but this is what the game is all about, winning. It seems like it's been too long for us. Very happy for our group We got a lot of great efforts throughout, from our defense and our goaltending was rock solid. It was nice to put some goals on the board.

On the comeback

We've talked about establishing a level of consistency within our game. That's shift to shift, period to period, and game to game. I felt like right from the beginning our game had some balance to it. I thought we had a high compete level and we sustained it throughout the game. Good effort by our guys.

On Josh Mahura

Obviously, he had that rocket for the game-winner. When he's shooting the puck like that, he's a very effective guy. We can play him against other team's top lines. He can run the power play from up top. He gives us a guy who really can control things out there. When he plays like tonight, no surprise that we end up on the right side of the scoreboard.

On Benoit-Olivier Groulx

I've been very happy [with his play]. I don't want to say we've been slowly bringing him along but he and I have had a number of conversations about what we feel his true colors are. At different times we've had a good, healthy chat on that subject. I think there's a lot of honesty there. His feeling is that he can contribute to our group more on the offensive side and he certainly showed that tonight. He was also very solid in the defensive zone. When you have somebody really rounding their game out on both sides, that's a benefit for us.

