Gulls Fall into Series Tie after 2OT Loss

May 25, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





The Gulls fell 2-1 in double overtime to the Chicago Wolves tonight in the longest game AHL game at Pechanga Arena San Diego (86:01). Daniel Carr scored 6:01 into the second overtime to tie the series at two games apiece.

Despite the fourth overtime setback this postseason, the Gulls have not lost in regulation in 12 straight playoff contests (8-4; all four losses in overtime).

Justin Kloos scored his third goal of the postseason at 3:36 of the third period to mark his second point of the series and ninth overall (3-6=9). Jack Kopacka earned the primary assist and his third point of the postseason (1-2=3) and Jacob Larsson tallied his first point (assist) of the series and sixth of the postseason (1-5=6).

Kevin Boyle stopped 42-of-44 shots in his first career postseason overtime contest, suffering his first loss (3-1). Despite the setback, Boyle has posted a 1.18 goals-against average and .957 save percentage his last four games. Boyle ranks second among all AHL goaltenders in GAA (1.84) and third in SV% (.934) this postseason.

Tonight's attendance was 12,147, the largest crowd of the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. San Diego has the two highest-attended AHL playoff games (excluding Calder Cup Finals) the last 14 seasons dating to Game 5 of the North Division Finals on May 13, 2005 (Rochester at Manitoba; 15,015). The Gulls also had 12,005 fans in Game 4 of the Pacific Division Finals on Friday, May 10 vs. Bakersfield.

The Western Conference Finals continue with Game 5 tomorrow evening, Saturday, May 25 (7 p.m.) before returning to Chicago for Game 6 on Monday, May 27 at Allstate Arena (5 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Jaycob Megna

On the game

It's a tough finish, but when you get to overtime that's what happens. Both teams had chances. You get a bounce here or there and it's in the back of your net. You move on.

On the Gulls' improved play following the second intermission

We just committed to our game and we started working. We just had a terrible start the first two periods. We couldn't seem to get anything going. It didn't seem like we wanted it or were as desperate as they were. We came out in the third period and I thought we showed a lot more desperation. We played a lot better. You get into overtime and it's anyone's game.

On the message heading into Game 4

You just have to take care of your body right now. Get your rest, fluids, and come back ready to go.

Head Coach Dallas Eakins

On Chicago's overtime-winning goal

You know what, I thought we did everything right off that rush. We were telling guys, 'get pucks to the net, pucks to the net.' We had two guys driving, we laid it across and it's amazing it doesn't hit a foot or anything and comes right out the other side. That's the series, both teams are very close. I'm surprised the game ended then. I thought this was going to be a very long night.

On the Gulls' improved play following second intermission

We couldn't even get it out of our end. I thought we started the game with a great first six minutes. After that first timeout, it was like we had switched sticks and were playing with the wrong hand. We weren't very good through the rest of the first period and in the second either. We just had a chat about confidence and some self-talk. Going back to nothing had really changed from that first six minutes. We just had to get our feet underneath us. It's good that we responded, I thought we played well in the third and through the overtimes and that game in overtime could've gone either way.

On Kevin Boyle

He kept us in it and he had one hell of a night. I thought he was excellent in the net. That game could've been three or four to nothing after two periods and he kept us close enough that we could get it tied up.

On the message heading into Game 4

Rush home as fast as you can and get as much sleep as we can, and then we're right back at it. We've been pretty good, whether it's a win or a loss. Five to 10 minutes and then we move on.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.