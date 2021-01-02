Gulls Collect 73 Pints of Blood at San Diego Blood Bank's First Blood Drive of 2021

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club teamed up with the San Diego Blood Bank for a special San Diego Gulls Blood Drive, brought to you by Your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers, hosted at the Dana Hotel on Mission Bay that collected 73 pints of blood for area hospital patients.

Donors received free snacks, a Gulls Gift Pack, and a limited-edition San Diego Blood Bank t-shirt.

The San Diego Gulls have hosted drives with the San Diego Blood Bank for the last four years and over that time have collected 327 pints. Since each pint can potentially save up to three lives, the mobile drives hosted by the San Diego Gulls have potentially saved 981 lives.

San Diego Blood Bank is currently antibody testing each blood donation as part of their regular testing panel to qualify donations for COVID-19 convalescent plasma. Please note: As this is NOT a diagnostic test, it will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.â¯

To be eligible to donate blood you must be at least 17 years old, weigh at least 114 pounds and be in general good health. Appointments are required and available by visiting SanDiegoBloodBank.org or by calling (619) 400-8251. All blood types are needed.

For photos of today's San Diego Gulls Blood Drive, brought to you by Your Helpful San Diego Honda Dealers, please click here.

