Gulls Can't Close out Bakersfield in OT

The San Diego Gulls fell to the Bakersfield Condors 3-2 in overtime of Game 2 tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena. Despite the setback, San Diego still owns a 5-3 all-time playoff record against the Bakersfield Condors, outscoring their Pacific Division rival 31-22 over that span.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored his first AHL postseason goal at 8:21 of the first period. Simon Benoit earned an assist on the play.

Trevor Carrick scored a goal 15:07 into the second period to mark his first postseason point and goal with San Diego. With the goal, Carrick reached 20 points in all-time AHL playoff games (4-16 ).

Alex Limoges, Nikolas Brouillard and Axel Anderson each picked up an assist to mark their first career AHL postseason points.

Lukas Dostalâ¯stopped 34-of-37 shots in his second consecutive start to begin his AHL postseason career.

The best-of-three series will continue with Game 3 tomorrow evening (6 p.m.) at Mechanics Bank Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game-winning goal

We want to get pucks deep and we had the opportunity right there at the offensive blue line. We tried to make a little better play than we needed at that time and it ended up in our net. Those are the kinds of things you want to get out of your system, those little details that make a difference in the end.

On Game 3

We've got less than 24 hours and we know we've got our hands full. It's been a very competitive series. That's the way it is. Both teams have played a lot of hockey the last three days. We just put the skates on and get right back at it here.

