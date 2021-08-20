Guevara's RBI Gives Spokane Fifth-Straight Win

August 20, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Spokane Indians News Release







SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane overcame a two-run homer in the top of the first and came back to beat Hillsboro, 4-3, after an eighth inning Redband Rally drove in the winning run on Dollars In Your Dog Night presented by TDS Fiber. With the victory, the Indians move to 16-6 in their last 22 games.

TOP PERFORMERS

Javier Guevara was the hero for Spokane. His two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth broke a 3-3 tie and drove in the winning run.

Mitch Kilkenny struck out eight batters in seven innings of work while allowing three earned runs. The former Texas A&M Aggie has thrown at least six innings in eight of his 11 starts this season.

After launching a solo shot in his final at-bat on Wednesday, Hillsboro's Andy Yerzy homered in his first two at bats Thursday night, including a two-run blast in the first inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

Hunter Stovall extended his hitting streak to nine games after driving in Cade Harris on an RBI single in the fifth inning.

The win puts Spokane at a season-best three games above .500. They've won five-consecutive games for the first time this season. This is the first five-game losing streak for Hillsboro since late-June when they lost 12 of 15 games.

Cade Harris picked up his fifth multi-hit game of the season and first since July 18th.

KEY MOMENT

With two outs and nobody on in the eighth, Kyle Datres beat out an infield single to put the winning run on base. He proceeded to steal second to set up Javier Guevara, who worked the count full before lining a pitch into center field, scoring Datres and giving Spokane a 4-3 lead. Dugan Darnell pitched around a one-out walk to record his ninth save of the year.

AROUND THE HIGH-A WEST

Vancouver took their first game of the series against Tri-City, with a 9-4 victory.

Everett also picked up their first victory against Eugene, 6-4, to snap a four-game losing skid.

NEXT GAME AT AVISTA STADIUM

The Indians and Hops continue their six-game series on Friday for Family Feast Night presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, SWX, KAYU, and Nspire Magazine. Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are $2.00 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.