Guertler's Gordie Leads Way for Mayhem 9-3 Win

April 9, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Macon Mayhem News Release







MACON, GA - The Macon Mayhem couldn't have asked for a much better start to the weekend than what happened on Thursday Night. With the Pensacola Ice Flyers in town, the Mayhem would pitch a 5-0 shutout win behind a 32-save night from Jake Theut. Friday Night in Macon, the Mayhem would welcome the Ice Flyers again, looking to move to 8-0-2 on the season against the recently-inconsistent Ice Flyers.

If yesterday was a disaster for the Ice Flyers, then the first period of tonight's game was a catastrophe for Pensacola. After a solid back-and-forth between the two teams, the Mayhem would find their first break of the night following a penalty kill. Brian Bowen would get a great feed from Mason Baptista for his 14th goal of the season, and continue his streak of scoring in every game against Pensacola. The Ice Flyers would avoid the shutout, as Marcel Godbout would net his third of the year with 7:52 to go, but the Mayhem would not allow a tie-game for long. In the span of 2:23, the Mayhem would find a pair of goals from Gabe Guertler (6, 7), and a great rebound goal from Dean Balsamo to jump out to a 4-1 lead. Gabe Guertler would earn the first-period Gordie Howe Hat Trick after fighting Eddie Matsushima. Macon would lead in shots 11-10, and on the scoreboard 4-1.

Bad turned to worse for the Ice Flyers in the second period, as the Macon Mayhem would score two goals, :25 apart, just five minutes into the frame. Jason Tackett and Dean Balsamo, again, would strike for a Power Play and even-strength notch. The Ice Flyers would have no answer, now finding themselves down 6-1. In the waning minutes of the period, Nick Minerva would sail a routine shot to the net from the blue line that would find its way to the back of the net for his third of the season. Macon would rush out of the second with a 7-1 lead, and all the insurance in the world, outshooting the Ice Flyers 14-5 in the period.

Pensacola would mount a comeback effort in the third period, with goals from Frederic Letorneau and Jordan Ernst, but it would be far too little too late. The Mayhem, unhappy about the attempted comeback from Pensacola, would strike for another pair of goals in the third period, with strikes from Logan Coomes and again from Jason Tackett. With only time keeping the Mayhem from the win, they'd kill out the clock enroute to a statement 9-3 win.

The Mayhem would outshoot the Ice Flyers 14-3 in the weekend series, and raise to 8-0-2 on the season against Pensacola. Gabe Guertler and Dean Balsamo would split the first and second stars of the game, with both claiming four-point nights. Macon heads to the Rocket City tomorrow at 8 P.M. for a Saturday Night tilt against the Huntsville Havoc.

