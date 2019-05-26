Growlers Win in Overtime, Take 2-0 Series Lead to Toledo

The Newfoundland Growlers are heading to Toledo with a big 2-0 series lead following a 2-1 overtime victory against the Toledo Walleye Sunday night at Mile One Centre.

A tight-checking, chippy first period didn't allow for quality chances at either end, but Michael Garteig was the busier goaltender, facing nine Walleye shots.

Shane Berschbach opened the scoring 3:34 into the second period, taking a cross-crease dish from A.J. Jenks and roofing it over Michael Garteig's blocker for a 1-0 Toledo lead. The goal marked the Walleye's first lead of the series.

The 1-0 Walleye lead held up until Scott Pooley made good on a one-time blast to tie the game at 1-1 on the powerplay just 2:35 into the third period, firing home his eighth of the Kelly Cup Playoffs.

The Growlers had six minutes of powerplay time in the final seven minutes of the third period, but the Walleye penalty kill answered the bell, requiring overtime for the second night in a row.

Scott Pooley played the role of hero with just four minutes remaining in overtime, netting his second of the game after taking a big rebound and firing it in a yawning cage for a 2-1 final score and to send the Growlers to Toledo with a 2-0 series lead.

Michael Garteig made 22 saves for the Growlers, while Pat Nagle made 35 saves for the Walleye.

Quick Hits

Scott Pooley has a point in five of the last six games

Josh Kestner left the game after a collision in the second period and will be evaluated by team doctors

The three stars were 3 - P. Nagle (TOL), 2 - A. Pardy (NFL) and 1 - S. Pooley (NFL)

What's Next?

The series switches to Toledo, Ohio for game three Wednesday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is 9:05 Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

