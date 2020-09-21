Growlers Thank Fans for a Memorable 2020 Season

The 2020 season for the Kalamazoo Growlers, Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, and the Battle Creek Bombers was like no other.

In a game that is soÂ based around stats, I thoughtÂ I would highlight a few important ones.

4 month shut down prior to the season.

1 day shutdown in season.

1 reopening 8 hours later.

100 fans at a time.

2 Home Run Derbies each night.

5 inning games.

125+ games.

3 NWL All-stars.

0 positive COVID results in season from a fan, employee, intern, coach, or player.

1 Michigan Northwoods League title.

From the first day we walked into this stadium in 2013, this community has backed us, showed up, cheered and laughed.Â In a season when it was easier to wait till next year, you made it to happen.

To our sponsors that stood by us when they didn't have to. To our season ticket and pack holders that went through 3 schedule changes and still came out louder than ever.Â To our staff that created a safe and fun environment for everyone to enjoy.Â To the players that endured countless regulations, challenges, and changes. And to all the fans that wore masks, stayed distant and did things the right way.

Thank you from everyone here with our team and we can't wait to see you next season.

Sincerely,

Brian Colopy

Managing Member

Kalamazoo Growlers

