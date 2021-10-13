Growlers Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier
October 13, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are pleased to announce that Bowmanville, Ontario native Evan Cormier has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the upcoming 2021-22 ECHL season.
Cormier, a 23-year-old goaltender, has split his time between the American Hockey League and ECHL over the past three seasons. He appeared in 11 games with AHL Binghamton last season, registering a 3.40 GAA and an .888 save percentage.
During his time in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder he went 4-9-7, registering a 3.60 GAA and a .882 save percentage. Cormier was a fourth-round draft pick of the Devils in 2016.
Cormier signed a Professional Tryout Contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this season.
