Growlers Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are pleased to announce that Bowmanville, Ontario native Evan Cormier has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the club for the upcoming 2021-22 ECHL season.

Cormier, a 23-year-old goaltender, has split his time between the American Hockey League and ECHL over the past three seasons. He appeared in 11 games with AHL Binghamton last season, registering a 3.40 GAA and an .888 save percentage.

During his time in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder he went 4-9-7, registering a 3.60 GAA and a .882 save percentage. Cormier was a fourth-round draft pick of the Devils in 2016.

Cormier signed a Professional Tryout Contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this season.

