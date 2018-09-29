Growlers Sign Evan Neugold

St. John's, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers have signed the Goshen, Connecticut native Evan Neugold to a one-year, ECHL contract.

The 6'-2", 200-pound Centre appeared in 27 games in the ECHL last season with the Adirondack Thunder and South Carolina Stingrays. Neugold recorded 2 goals and 2 assists for 4 points, along with 10 penalty minutes and a plus 1 rating.

The first game for the Newfoundland Growlers in their inaugural season will be October 12 when they face off against the Florida Everblades at Mile One Centre. Single Game Tickets are now available and can be purchased online at www.mileonecentre.com, in person at the box office or by phone at 576-7657.

