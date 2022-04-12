Growlers Release 2022 Promotional Schedule

Get ready for an action-packed summer! Here's a taste of what the Kalamazoo Growlers have planned for you:

7 Fireworks Show

2 Laser Shows

8 Alternate Jersey Nights

New Theme Nights

The only way to guarantee tickets to these games is with The Meijer 365-Game Plan. Each plan includes all-inclusive food and drink, free gifts including a jersey and hat, and the best seats to the best games. Currently, our 365-game plans are 90% sold out for the season. Click here to reserve your pack.

FIREWORKS

How about sports and a show? Firework shows are shot directly on the field in centerfield to provide an up-close amazing display. This year, we're lighting off fireworks EVERY Friday night, and July 4th. Don't miss the spectacular post-game shows on June 3rd, June 24th, July 1st, July 4th, July 15th, July 22nd, and August 13th!

ENTERTAINMENT

Growlers Entertainment Crew - Come see exclusive entertainment acts like Kyle the fire Juggling first base coach, Coach Drake, the Mac Daddies, the Growlettes, Zeke the Wonderdog, the Batman, and more.

Home Run Derby (Every Friday & Saturday) - The Northwoods League brings together the top talent from across the country with the best of each team facing off in the pre-game Home Run Derby. Come early for your chance to snag a home run ball!

JERSEYS

Growlers players will wear four specialty jerseys this season to celebrate unique theme nights.

Growlers Alternate Reality Jersey (June 3rd & 4th)

Welcome to the Multiverse. Our name has always had two meanings; + = Growlers. But our logo only represents the bear...until now. We found a new logo in the multiverse. One that represents the beer side. Introducing our new Alternate Reality logo. The Growlers will dawn the new logo with new uniforms at the team's opening weekend on June 3 & 4th as they host the Rockford Rivets. Anyone purchasing a ticket to these games or a merchandise item will automatically be entered into winning a Bell's Brewery/Growlers prize pack.

Camo Jersey (July 1st, 4th & August 13th)

The newest edition of our Fourth of July jersey features stars, stripes, and camo. This night has sold out every year and has become a staple for the Kalamazoo community as the destination for Fourth of July Fireworks.

Mac Daddies Jersey (July 15th & 16th)

The Mac Daddies jersey was originally slated for 3 games in the summer of 2020 in honor of fathers and mac and cheese lovers. But plans changed as the spin-off team was created out of necessity and a cult following was born. Don't miss the return of the Mac Daddies as the team is continuing with the promotion for another year!

Bronson Children's Hospital Night Jersey (July 30th)

This summer we are continuing our support of Bronson Children's Hospital with their custom jersey. This jersey is composed of close to 100 signatures featuring the staff and patients of Bronson Children's Hospital. From physical therapists to surgeons to nurses and everyone in between, Bronson Children's Hospital has its very own village taking care of our community's children. These jerseys will be auctioned off during the July 30th game and all proceeds will be donated to Bronson Children's Hospital.

LIMITED TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE FOR THESE GAMES

All firework shows, entertainment acts, and specialty jersey nights are the Growler's biggest games of the year.

Tickets are not on sale yet! Sign up for the Priority List to receive an email with first access to tickets on Thursday, April 28th.

Please remember, being on the priority list does NOT guarantee you tickets. The Meijer 365-Game Plans are the ONLY way to guarantee you get tickets this summer. Our most popular ticket package is 90% sold out.

Tickets go on sale on our website to the general public Monday, May 2nd. Tickets can be purchased online at www.growlerstickets.com or by calling the office at 269-492-9966.

