Growlers Re-Sign Washington Catcher Colin Blanchard

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the re-signing of redshirt sophomore catcher from the University of Washington, Colin Blanchard. Blanchard returns to the Growlers for his second season after being an impactful backstop for KZoo in 2023, being a part of the team for the final 60 games of their historic season.

A native of Ladera Ranch, California, Blanchard was an instrumental piece to the Growlers' postseason roster. In game two of the Great Lakes East Subdivisional Series, the lefty-hitting catcher jolted the Growlers' offense with a two-RBI double, extending what became a 10-run inning. Across 26 games played, Blanchard walked more than he struck out (33-23), brought in 15 runners, and threw out seven from behind home plate while holding a .955 fielding percentage.

No matter the individual or team accomplishments, Blanchard's connection to the Kalamazoo fanbase was one to notice all season long.

"As an athlete, all that you want to do is play your sport and have fun," Blanchard said. "And that was the thing with Kalamazoo, we had fun every single day. You get to go out there and play the game with the team you love, all your teammates, all your brothers and the relationships made were fantastic."

Going into his third season with the Washington Huskies, Blanchard looks to grow in his role behind home plate, possibly as a platoon weekend catcher. After playing in 17 games in 2023 for a team that made the NCAA regionals, a jump offensively this past fall has put Blanchard in contention for the starting role come February.

Looking forward to the summer, Blanchard stated his excitement for another year in southwestern Michigan and has one set goal in mind.

"We're going to show out," Blanchard said. "Put on a show for you and hopefully bring back the championship to Kalamazoo."

