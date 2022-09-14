Growlers Re-Sign Todd Skirving

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, are proud to announce that fan favourite Todd Skirving has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) with the Growlers for the upcoming 2022-23 ECHL season.

Skirving, 30, has evolved into a stellar two-way player and is coming off a career season with the Growlers in 2021-22. He finished third on the club with 21 goals and added 20 assists for 41 points in 60 games, setting new career highs in goals, assists and points in the process.

A native of Thunder Bay, Ontario, the left-handed forward is now entering his fourth season with the Growlers. He ranks sixth in all-time games played with the Growlers (123) and eighth in points (28G, 32A, 60 PTS). Skirving was a member of the Growlers' 2019 Kelly Cup championship squad.

The Growlers are also proud to present "Todd's Teammates", a new community outreach program designed to recognize and reward good deeds and positivity from youth in the community.

Skirving, a multi-time nominee for the ECHL Community Service Award, will lead the program which will provide a pair of tickets every Newfoundland home game during the 2022-23 regular season to kids who have made a positive impact in the community.

"Community service and connecting with the general public away from the rink has always been a big priority of mine," said Skirving. "To have my name linked with this program only further inspires me to give back where I can and recognizing the younger generation for their charitable efforts is a great start."

Todd's Teammates is open to all school-age children in the province. For more information or to nominate someone today, visit nlgrowlers.com/toddsteammates.

The Growlers return to the Mary Brown's Centre for the 2022-23 ECHL season on Friday, October 21 as they host their North Division rivals, the Reading Royals. For more information, please visit nlgrowlers.com/tickets and secure your seat today.

