Growlers One Win Away from Kelly Cup Championship

The Newfoundland Growlers are one win away securing the Kelly Cup after a 4-2 at the Huntington Centre in Toledo in front of 8500 fans.

Brady Ferguson scored first goal nearly halfway through the first period with a spin around snapshot that handcuffed Walleye goalie Pat Nagle, Zach O'Brien collected an assist on the play.

The Walleye responded nearly 4 minutes later, on the powerplay, as Greg Wolfe jumped on a rebound in front of Growlers goalie Michael Garteig. The teams headed to the dressing room after 20 minutes with a 1-1 tie and 15 shots per side.

The teams once again traded goals in the second period. Brady Ferguson scored his second of the game and Bryan Moore tied the game at 2 for the Walleye.

Newfoundland found their groove in the third period and with pressure being applied to the Walleye, Kristians Rubins scored his first professional playoff goal at 11:14. The goal would stand as the game-winner.

Matt Bradley added a goal 5 minutes later to secure the 4-2 win for the Growlers who now play for the ECHL championship prize, the Kelly Cup, tomorrow night at the Huntington Centre.

Quick Hits

Josh Kestner returned to the lineup after missing game three with an upper-body injury

The three stars were 3 - M. Register (TOL), 2 - B. Ferguson (NFL) and 1 - K. Rubins (NFL)

What's Next?

The series continues in Toledo, Ohio with game five Saturday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is 9:05 Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

