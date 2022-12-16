Growlers Final Episode of Documentary Releases Tonight

Kalamazoo, MI - Unlikely, the Growlers two-part documentary series has released the second and final episode. Part Two begins in Wisconsin Rapids for the Great Lakes East Championship game, where the Growlers faced the best team in Northwoods League regular season history. Following that game, the Growlers headed to Duluth, Minnesota for the Northwoods League Championship. Unlikely: Part One took audiences through the Growlers 2022 regular season and concluded with the Growlers playoff win over the Traverse City Pit Spitters. Part Two resumes directly after the Growlers win over Traverse City.

Witness never before seen moments from the two biggest games in Growlers history. The epic conclusion sees legends born for the Growlers, including a hit that will go down in Growlers history as perhaps the biggest ever. Once again, Growlers owner Brian Colopy and Growlers manager Cody Piechocki provide interviews and commentary on the biggest moments.

Part Two of Unlikely has officially been released on both the Growlers YouTube channel and Facebook page. Unlikely was directed by Evan Brown and produced by Brian Colopy and Dean Thomas. Part One is available on both Facebook and YouTube as well.

