Growlers Fall in Game Three, 4-1

The Newfoundland Growlers lost their first game of the Kelly Cup Finals 4-1 in front of soldout crowd at the Huntington Centre in Toledo.

Michael Garteig was the story of the first period as the Walleye outshot the dogs from the rock 19-6. Garteig stood tall between the pipes to give the Growlers life heading into the second frame.

Hudson Elynuik scored the first goal of the game 4:01 into the second period to temporarily silence the hometown crowd. It would stand as the only Growlers tally of the night.

The Walleye struck right back with three goals to close out the second period. Zach Gallant, Greg Wolfe and Shane Berschbach recorded those tallies with Berschbach's coming on the powerplay. Through the second period, the Walleye outshot the Growlers 30-9.

The Growlers turned up the pressure in the third period but Shane Berschbach hit the Growlers with a dagger halfway through the period to secure the 4-1 victory for the Walleye.

Quick Hits

Todd Skirving drew into the lineup as Josh Kestner did not dress

The three stars were 3 - Z. Gallant (TOL), 2 - G. Wolfe (TOL) and 1 - S. Berschbach (TOL)

What's Next?

The series continues in Toledo, Ohio for game four Friday night at the Huntington Center. Puck drop is 9:05 Newfoundland time. Fans can tune into Chris Ballard's call of the game at mixlr.com/nlgrowlers.

