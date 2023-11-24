Growlers Doubled up 6-3 by Grizzlies
November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a 6-3 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.
After falling behind 3-1, Grant Cruikshank got the Growlers level at 3-3 with 13:01 left in regulation before the Grizzlies scored three straight to close out the contest for a 6-3 victory.
These two conclude their series on Saturday night at 10:40pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. UTA - M. Mesner
2. UTA - B. Stapley
3. UTA - J. Martel
