Growlers Doubled up 6-3 by Grizzlies

November 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers dropped a 6-3 decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Friday night at the Maverik Center.

After falling behind 3-1, Grant Cruikshank got the Growlers level at 3-3 with 13:01 left in regulation before the Grizzlies scored three straight to close out the contest for a 6-3 victory.

These two conclude their series on Saturday night at 10:40pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. UTA - M. Mesner

2. UTA - B. Stapley

3. UTA - J. Martel

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.