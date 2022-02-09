Growlers Blank Mariners 5-0

The Newfoundland Growlers snapped a six-game losing streak in style as they topped the Maine Mariners 5-0 on Wednesday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

Newfoundland got on the board just three minutes into the first period as Ryan Chyzowski - reassigned by the Toronto Marlies earlier today - finished off a great combination with linemate Gordie Green to make it 1-0 Growlers with 16:57 left in the 1st.

That lead would double before the first intermission thanks to a power play blast from the point courtesy of Matteo Pietroniro with 3:28 left in the opening period. The Growlers led 2-0 after 20 minutes played.

Following a strong push from Maine to start the second period, Newfoundland extended their advantage to 3-0 midway through the middle frame as Orrin Centazzo beat Callum Booth from a tight angle on the power play with Jeremy McKenna and Zach O'Brien providing the assists.

It would remain 3-0 after 40 minutes thanks in large part to the play of Growlers goaltender Keith Petruzzelli who turned away 17 shots in the second period alone.

Nick Pastorious scored his first professional goal midway through the third period with a seeing eye shot from the point to make it four for the Growlers before Gordie Green deposited into an empty net to bring it to 5-0.

Petruzzelli turned away all 25 shots he faced to earn a shutout victory in the 5-0 win.

Quick Hits

Orrin Centazzo now leads the Growlers in goalscoring with 13 on the season.

Keith Petruzzelli picked up his third shutout of the season with 25 saves.

These two teams play once again at the Mary Brown's Centre on Friday night for game two of a four game series.

Three Stars

1. NFL - K. Petruzzelli

2. NFL - R. Chyzowski

3. NFL - M. Pietroniro

