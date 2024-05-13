Growlers Announce the Re-Signing of Gabe Springer & Signings of Stanford's Brandon Larson & Ben Reimers

Kalamazoo, Mich. - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the re-signing of Stanford utility player Gabe Springer and the signings of Stanford's Ben Reimers and Brandon Larson.

Gabe Springer returns to Kalamazoo after an impressive opening season with the Growlers. The sophomore utility man from Boulder, Colorado launched eight home runs while driving in 46 RBI across 52 games played. With a .255/.397/.442 slash line, Springer ended the year with a team-best 21 extra-base hits, 14 multi-hit games, and was part of a team that hit more home runs than anyone else in the Great Lakes East. In 2024 with Stanford, Springer has appeared in 17 games and has one home run.

Another Cardinal with a Growlers connection is freshman right-handed pitcher Ben Reimers. The Cardinal bullpen arm was a two-sport athlete at JSerra Catholic High School and was a high-school teammate with Growler Colin Blanchard of Washington. At JSerra, Reimers was a third-team All-CIF Southern Section selection and a two-time CIF-Southern Section Champion. At 6-foot-3 inch, 193 pounds, Reimers has appeared in 20 games for the Cardinal, throwing 30.1 innings and striking out 25 batters. A rich history in Palo Alto, Reimers' father Tom played for Stanford from 1994-1996 and helped the Cardinal to a conference title and a trip to the College World Series before being drafted by the Chicago White Sox.

A first baseman from Rocklin, California, Brandon Larson has had a successful first season on the Farm. A transfer from UC San Diego, Larson has grown into an everyday starter and has fit into that role well. Batting .284, Larson has four home runs and 9 RBI in 24 starts for the Cardinal. In his opening year with UCSD, the 6-foot-6 inch, 235-pound lefty was a second-team All-Big West member after leading the Tritons in RBI (45), slugging percentage (.537), and home runs (9) while being top 15 in the nation in former categories. Along with his experience at the college level, Larson is well-traveled on the collegiate summer ball circuit. Prior to his first year of college ball, Larson played 32 games for the Hastings Sodbusters batting .274 with 22 RBI. In 2023, Larson appeared in 28 games in the West Coast League for the Cowlitz Black Bears.

The #GrowlersPipeline continues to grow stronger across the West Coast. The 2024 Northwoods League season is right around the corner. Just 14 days away until the Growlers begin their season on a four-game homestand against the Rockford Rivets beginning on May 27th.

