Growlers Announce Second Ballpark Holiday Fest

KALAMAZOO,MI - The Kalamazoo Growlers have announced the details for their second annual Ballpark Holiday Fest. The event will be held on Thursday, December 19th at Homer Stryker Field.

The event will include a holiday movie on the video board, inflatables, ballpark holiday lights and of course an appearance from Santa and Porter!

The event is free and open to the general public. Those wishing to attend can RSVP.

Additionally, members of the Growlers' 365-Game Plan will receive added perks such as hot chocolate and popcorn at the event.

