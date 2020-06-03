Growlers Announce Protected Player List

ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Newfoundland Growlers proud affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, announced their protected player list today. The announcement of protected players is the first step of a multi-step process in which ECHL teams reserve the rights to ECHL contracted players for the upcoming 2020-21 ECHL season.

Please note that players under an AHL contract are not required to be named to the protected player list.

The Growlers have added nine players to their Protected List, including two goaltenders, four defensemen and three forwards.

Goaltenders (2): Michael Garteig, Parker Gahagen

Defensemen (4) : Garrett Johnston, Evan Neugold, James Melindy, Tommy Panico

Forwards (3): Todd Skirving, Mark Tremaine, Dylan Vander Esch

Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:

1. Signed an SPC in 2019-20 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR

2. Signed an SPC in 2019-20, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR

3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR

4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR

5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2019-20 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR

6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.

Protected lists may exceed 20 players.

The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 12 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.

Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2019-20.

