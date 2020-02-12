Growlers Announce Broadcasters for 2020 Season

The Kalamazoo Growlers are excited to announce the broadcasting team for the upcoming 2020 season. Bennett Wise and Max Stevens will serve as play-by-play announcer and color commentator for all home and road games.

Bennett Wise

Bennett returns for his second summer as a broadcaster with the Growlers. He is a junior studying Journalism and Sport Leadership and Management at Miami University (OH) and hails from Warrenton, Virginia. At Miami, Bennett is the sideline reporter for Miami's ESPN3 and ESPN+ telecasts of men's basketball, women's volleyball and women's basketball. Additionally, Bennett serves as the voice of Miami softball and is a play-by-play announcer for the Miami student radio station (RedHawk Radio) for Miami baseball. When he's not reporting on the various Miami sports teams, Bennett works as a camera operator, graphics operator and production assistant for the video boards at Miami hockey and football games. Bennett is poised and excited for year two in Kalamazoo!

Max Stevens

Max also returns for his second summer with the Growlers but will be making his debut on the mic after spending last season as a camera operator. Max hails from Farmington, Michigan, is a junior at Northern Michigan University majoring in Multi-Media Production, and a three-time Michigan Association of Broadcasters Student Broadcast Award winner for his work as play-by-play announcer of NMU football and basketball. When not on the airwaves for NMU, he works behind the scenes in broadcast production for Soccer, Hockey, Volleyball, and Lacrosse. Max looks forward to spending another summer in the Northwoods League with the Growlers organization.

