Growlers Add Two Cardinals to Roster

March 9, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kalamazoo Growlers News Release





The Growlers roster continues to grow with the addition of two players from Ball State University.

This recruiting update is presented byÂ OnStaff Group. OnStaff Group is the largest human resource services firm in Southwest Michigan, maintaining an exceptionally experienced and stable staff.Â Learn how your company can benefitÂ from over 168 years of expertise from a vast variety of organizations and industries today!

RHP Tyler Hill, 6'3", (L/R) Sophomore, Ball State University

Tyler Hill hails from Grosse Pointe, Mich., and attended Lansing Community College for one year before transferring to Ball State. While at LCC, Hill held a 2-0 record in five appearances with 17 strikeouts over 14 innings.

He has made two appearances this year with the Cardinals in which he has allowed two hits over two innings pitched.

Hill attended Grosse Pointe North High School in which he amassed 155 strikeouts over 90 career innings. He was named first team all-state and conference player of the year during his senior season after throwing 52 innings and striking out 108. During that same season, he held a 0.86 ERA and an 8-2 record. He earned an all-conference nod his junior year as well, with a 1.70 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 38 innings pitched.

RHP Andre Orselli, 5'10", (R/R) Sophomore, Ball State University

Andre Orselli has been a two-way player for Ball State, putting up a 4.20 ERA on the mound, while also hitting .286 at the plate in 2019. In his 15.0 innings pitched, Orselli struck out nine while only giving up seven earned runs in 10 appearances. At the dish, he appeared in 21 games while starting 10 of that as a designated hitter. He provided 14 hits to the Cardinal's offense, six of which were for extra bases, 13 RBIs and came around to score on 12 occasions.

In the 2020 season, Orselli has been predominately on the mound, holding a 2.79 ERA through 9.2 innings. He has earned one save while striking out 10 and allowing opponents to hit a mere .216 off him. At the plate, he has had five at-bats but has yet to notch his first hit.

He will come to Kalamazoo by way of his hometown of Lake Orion, Mich., where he earned two varsity letters at Lake Orion High School. During his junior season, Orselli was named second team all-state after batting .470 with 45 RBIs and set the single-season school record with 62 hits. These accomplishments earned him all-district and all-region honors.

