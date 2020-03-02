Growlers Add Three from ACC for 2020 Roster

The Kalamazoo Growlers will welcome Damon Lux from Duke University, and Max Cotier and Evan Sleight from the University of Virginia to the organization for the 2020 campaign.

OF Damon Lux, 6'1", (R/R) Sophomore, Duke University

A native of Shelbyville, Indiana, Damon Lux joins his sophomore teammate Jake Topolski on the Growlers 2020 roster. Appearing in 12 contests for Duke in his freshman campaign, Lux made his collegiate debut against Lehigh, entering as a pinch-runner before playing left field.

Prior to playing baseball at Duke, Lux posted a .430 batting average and a team-high seven home runs for Shelbyville High School during his senior season. Following his senior campaign, Lux was named the Shelbyville News Co-Player of the Year in addition to being named Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State for Class 4A. The 5th ranked recruiting prospect coming out of high school at his position in the state of Indiana and a Perfect Game top 500 recruit in the nation.Â Lux was also an accomplished football player, racking up 1,228 rushing yards and twelve touchdowns as a senior running back for Shelbyville High.

INF Max Cotier, 5'11", (L/R) Freshman, Virginia University

Max Cotier will join the Growlers following his freshman season playing for the Virginia Cavaliers. Through the first eight games of his collegiate career, Cotier has racked up six hits, two of which for extra bases, and knocked in three runs while playing second base.

Hailing from New Milford, Connecticut, Cotier played his high school ball at Canterbury School, where he was named the Western New England Prep League's Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. Posting batting averages of .508 for his junior season and .447 his senior season earned Cotier the title of top recruit at the shortstop position in the state of Connecticut. The 83rd overall shortstop prospect according to Perfect Game, Cotier was a top 500 overall recruit in the nation, and the 4th overall recruit out of Connecticut.

OF Evan Sleight, 6'1", (L/R) Freshman, Virginia University

Evan Sleight joins Cavalier teammate Max Cotier on the Growlers 2020 roster. Sleight has yet to make an appearance in the 2020 campaign.

Hailing from Framingham, Massachusetts, Sleight was a three-sport athlete for Belmont Hill School. Playing football and hockey in addition to baseball, Sleight was a three-time First Team All-Independent School League selection for his play on the diamond. He led BHS to the Independent School Championship and was named team MVP for his senior season. The top outfield recruit and top overall recruit out of the state of Massachusetts according to Perfect Game, he was also named to USA Today's All USA Massachusetts and the Northeast Region All-High School Senior First Teams.

