Group Ticket Packages on Sale November 12

(Central Islip, N.Y., Oct. 29, 2019) - The Long Island Ducks have announced that group ticket packages for the 2020 season will go on sale Tuesday, November 12, at 10:00 a.m. Those wishing to book group outings should call (631) 940-3825 at that time to ensure availability for their desired date(s). No walk-in reservations will be accepted on Tuesday.

The Ducks offer several different seating options for groups of 25 or more to enjoy a Ducks game at discounted prices during the 2020 Season. Opportunities include:

Box seat ticket packages

Premium field box tickets

All-you-can-eat pre-game and in-game picnics

Luxury suite rentals

Smokin' Al's Party Deck rentals

Additionally, those booking group outings with the Ducks have the chance to take part in exclusive on-field/ballpark experiences. These include:

National Anthem or God Bless America performances

Ridgewood Savings Bank Color Guard

Nicolock Dream Team

Pre-game performances

Pre-game on-field photo

On-Field graduation lineup

Fielding with the Flock (shag fly balls during Ducks batting practice)

Baseball-themed artwork display

These exclusive group opportunities are sure to be reserved quickly, especially for several popular dates on the 2020 schedule. Be sure to call promptly at 10:00 a.m. on November 12 for the best chance to secure your opportunity.

For more information regarding group ticket options and pricing, please CLICK HERE or email the group sales department at tickets@liducks.com. Birthday party packages for the 2020 season will go on sale at a later date.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

