Grizzlies Win Streak Cracked by Nuts 8-4: Grizzlies

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (47-22) saw their 11-game win streak come to an end at the hands of the Modesto Nuts (37-32) 8-4 Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park. Despite the loss, the Grizzlies are still 16-3 in July and hold a three-game lead over the San Jose Giants for the best record in Low-A West.

Colin Simpson highlighted the Fresno offense. The first baseman went 2-for-4 with his seventh homer of the season, a double, three RBI and one run. Simpson's three-run wallop was hit to right-center field and arose in the sixth inning. Zac Veen tallied two hits with one RBI and run. His infield RBI single was prior to the Simpson blast. Mateo Gil also recorded a multi-hit night for the Grizzlies.

The Nuts lineup notched nine hits with six of them going for extra-bases. Five of the six hits were doubles, a season-high allowed by the Fresno staff. The other extra-base knock was a two-run tater by Robert Perez Jr. The designated hitter enjoyed a multi-hit contest, supplying three RBI and two runs. Alberto Rodriguez mashed two of his three hits for doubles and scored a pair of runs. Matt Scheffler cleared the bases with a double in the fifth. The catcher finished his affair with those three RBI.

Fresno lefty Sam Weatherly (3-6) suffered the decision despite striking out 10 over five innings of work. Reliever Austin Kitchen spun a career-high three scoreless frames, fanning two. Anderson Bido mustered a clean ninth in the setback. Modesto righty Connor Phillips (4-3) savored the triumph after five and two-thirds innings. He gave up four runs but did not issue a walk. Juan Mercedes (1.1 IP) and Nolan Hoffman (2.0 IP) closed out the game with a punchout apiece. Both squads are back at it tomorrow from Downtown Fresno.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Austin Kitchen (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)

- 1B Colin Simpson (2-4, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, R)

- RF Zac Veen (2-4, RBI, R)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- DH Robert Perez Jr. (2-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, HBP)

- RF Alberto Rodriguez (3-4, 2 2B, 2 R)

- C Matt Scheffler (1-4, 2B, 3 RBI)

On Deck:

Friday, July 23 vs. Modesto Nuts, Modesto RHP Kelvin Nunez (4-1, 3.55) vs. Fresno RHP Andrew DiPiazza (3-0, 2.28), 6:50 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies loss snapped an 11-game winning streak, which was one victory away from matching the franchise record of 12 set back in 2017.

