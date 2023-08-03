Grizzlies Top Quakes Again on Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Quakes mustered just four hits for a second consecutive night, as they suffered a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the Fresno Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chukchansi Park in Fresno.

Fresno starter Mason Albright, making his Grizzlies' debut after getting traded from the Angels to the Rockies last week, dominated by striking out nine batters over five scoreless innings in the win.

The Grizzlies jumped on Rancho starter Gabe Emmett early, scoring three times in the first, one more in the third and then two more to finally chase Emmett (5-5) in the third.

Fresno's Skyler Messinger had two hits and two RBIs in the first three innings and finished the game with three hits overall.

Rancho got on the board in the eighth, as Thayron Liranzo earned a bases loaded walk and Joe Vetrano had an RBI groundout, making it 7-2. That's as close as Rancho would get though, as they left two in scoring position to end the eighth and then went in order in the ninth against Grizzlies' right-hander Braxton Hyde.

Rancho (15-17, 54-44) will send Roque Gutierrez (0-1) to the mound against Fresno's Connor Staine (7-4) at 6:50pm on Thursday in game three of the six-game set.

