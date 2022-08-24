Grizzlies' Three-Run Ninth Sinks Ports in Fresno

August 24, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release







FRESNO, Ca. - The Fresno Grizzlies scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to erase a 7-5 deficit and walk off for the third time this season against the Ports as Stockton fell 8-7 in the series opener on Tuesday night at Chukchasni Park in downtown Fresno.

The Ports (41-74) have lost 22 of their 25 matchups with the Grizzlies this season.

Before fans could even get settled in their seats, the Ports took a 1-0 lead. Junior Perez hit the second pitch of the game from Grizzlies' starter Jordy Vargas over the wall in left center field for his first leadoff home runs of the year, giving the Ports the early advantage.

The Grizzlies (70-45) wasted no time in coming back, tying the game at one in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice fly by Yanquiel Fernandez and taking a 4-1 lead when Ben Sems hit a three-run homer to right field off Stockton starter James Gonzalez in the second inning.

After exchanging single runs in the seventh inning, the Ports exploded for five runs in the top of the eighth to reclaim the lead for the first time since the first inning. After an error on Grizzlies' shortstop Adael Amador allowed Danny Bautista to reach leading off the frame, Tommy Stevenson hit an opposite field two-run home run to right off Fresno reliever Ever Moya to bring the Ports to within one at 5-4. Tommy Stevenson and Daniel Susac followed with back-to-back singles, and a fielders' choice put runners on second and third with one out. CJ Rodriguez then greeted new Grizzly pitcher Luis Amoroso with a single to left field to drive home a run, evening the score at 5-5. After Brennan Milone popped out with runners on the corners, Alexander Campos drilled a two-run double to left center field to give the Ports a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, however, the Grizzlies got the last laugh. With runners on first and second and one out, Fernandez singled to right field off Ports' reliever Serafino Brito to drive Ben Sems home from second base and advance Benny Montgomery from first to third, cutting the Stockton lead to 7-6. With runners on second and third after a stolen base Juan Guerrero tied the game with an RBI groundout, and Braxton Fulford followed with a walkoff double to win the game for Fresno.

Grizzly reliever Bryce McGowan (2-0) got the win with a scoreless top of the ninth striking out the side. Brito (1-3) took the loss for the Ports surrendering three runs, all unearned, on three hits over an inning.

The Ports will look to even the series on Wednesday night in game two at Chukchansi Park, with first pitch at 6:50 pm.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.