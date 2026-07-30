Grizzlies Sunk by Two Big Innings, Snell in Wednesday Loss

Published on July 30, 2026 under California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







FRESNO, Calif. - Two big innings and a former two-time Cy Young Award winner undid the Fresno Grizzlies in a 12-3 defeat Wednesday night at the hands of the Ontario Tower Buzzers at ONT Field.

The loss came in a game that saw the home team roll out a notable arm for a rehab look - Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell, working back from injury, breezed through four innings for Ontario, allowing just one hit and striking out nine without issuing a walk before handing things over to the bullpen.

Fresno starter Angel Jimenez wasn't as fortunate, unable to escape the third inning as Ontario pushed across four runs including an RBI on a line drive off Jimenez' calf that forced him out.

The Tower Buzzers piled on five more in the fourth to break it open.

Manuel Olivares was tagged for the damage, capped by an RBI double from O'Neal and a two-run single off the bat of Joendry Vargas, and Ontario led 9-0 by the time Ethan Cole came on in relief.

Fresno finally got on the board in the fifth against Marlon Nieves, who had taken over for Snell.

Jesus Freitez, Ronny Ugarte and Kyle Fossum strung together a single and two walks to load the bases, and Landyn Vidourek's groundout brought home the first run before Ashly Andujar's two-out single plated a second, cutting it to 9-2.

An inside-the-park home run in the bottom of the fifth off Cole extended Ontario's lead to 10-2, and the Tower Buzzers tacked on two more in the eighth to close out the scoring at 12-3.

Easton Marks finished off the eighth inning with a pair of Ks for the Grizzlies after Cole battled on behalf of the Grizzlies bullpen for 3.2 innings.

Fresno's only other run came in the top of the eighth, when Wilder Dalis lifted a sacrifice fly to bring home Roynier Hernandez against reliever Angel Cruz.

Fresno finished with just three hits on the night, with Andujar, Hernandez and Freitez each collecting a single. Andujar, Dalis and Vidourek each drove in a run.

Jimenez took the loss, falling to 1-3 after allowing four runs on three hits over 2.2 innings. Olivares was charged with all five runs in the fourth, and Cole surrendered three runs across 3.2 innings of relief.

The Grizzlies look to bounce back Thursday night when they send left-hander Brady Parker to the mound against Ontario.

First pitch from ONT Field is scheduled for 6:35 PM. The Grizzlies broadcast is available on FresnoGrizzlies.com/listen beginning with the Chukchansi Gold Pregame Show at 6:20pm.







California League Stories from July 30, 2026

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