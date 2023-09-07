Grizzlies Stumble Into 2nd Place After 7-5 Loss to Nuts on Wednesday

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (76-52, 40-22) fell to the Modesto Nuts (75-53, 41-21) 7-5 Wednesday night from Chukchansi Park. With the loss, the Grizzlies drop into second place in the second half standings with four games remaining in the regular season. Fresno needs to win three of the final four contests to clinch a playoff berth. Modesto has now won 15 straight affairs and hold a one-game lead over Fresno, needing just two victories to earn a postseason spot. The Grizzlies still own a 14-12 head-to-head record and overall mark by one game against the Nuts. Fresno is 43-23 (.652) in their last 66 games and 53-26 (.671) in their last 79 contests.

The Grizzlies clawed out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. A throwing error on a pickoff attempt to first by Michael Morales allowed Cole Carrigg to scamper home from third. Then, Skyler Messinger lifted a two-run big fly to left field. It was his second consecutive contest going deep and 18th clout of the year, tying him with Ryan Ritter for most on the squad. The Nuts cut the deficit to 3-2 after a run in the second and fourth frames. A balk by Michael Prosecky on a pickoff move permitted Luis Suisbel to waltz home. Then, Suisbel mustered a force out, bringing in Tai Peete.

Modesto grabbed the advantage in the top of the fifth inning when Lazaro Montes recorded a two-out, two-RBI single to right. In the top of the sixth, Tatem Levins deposited a solo shot to right, his ninth wallop of the season. The Nuts expanded their lead to 7-3 in the seventh from a pair of RBI singles. Colt Emerson and Suisbel were the RBI recipients, with the latter hit coming on two outs. The Grizzlies plated their final runs in the bottom of the seventh thanks to EJ Andrews Jr. The Fresno State product demolished a two-run tank to center field, his 12th round-tripper of 2023.

Reigning California League Pitcher of the Month for August Michael Prosecky (11-7) suffered the setback after four and two-thirds frames of work. Prosecky was tagged for four runs (two earned) on five hits and no walks while fanning two. All four of Fresno's errors were committed during Prosecky's time on the mound. Isaiah Coupet struck out the lone batter he faced in his second appearance since joining the Grizzlies. Braxton Hyde retired all four batters in his outing, punching out a pair. Zach Agnos relished a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.

Nuts righty Michael Morales did not factor in the decision after three frames of three-run ball. Piggy-back Shaddon Peavyhouse (10-5) was awarded the win after four strong innings. Holden Laws (hold, 9) and Juan Burgos (save, 7) secured the final two frames with three punchouts. The series continues Thursday evening from Chukchansi Park.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RF EJ Andrews Jr. (3-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Skyler Messinger (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

- 2B Andy Perez (1-3, 3B, HBP, CS)

- RHP Braxton Hyde and RHP Zach Agnos (2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- RF Lazaro Montes (2-5, 2 RBI)

- C Tatem Levins (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- 1B Luis Suisbel (1-4, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Brock Rodden (2-5, 2B, 2 R)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Thursday September 7 Modesto

Nuts

(Home) Modesto RHP Logan Evans (0-0, 0.90) vs. Fresno RHP Connor Staine (9-5, 5.32) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Grizzlies' manager Steve Soliz was ejected in the seventh inning by home plate umpire Evan Anderson. It was the fifth ejection by a Fresno batter or coach this season and second by Soliz. Anderson has been responsible for three of the five Fresno ejections.

This season, 57 of the Grizzlies 128 games have ended in one or two-run affairs (45%). Fresno is 23-15 (17-8 at home) in one-run games and 12-7 (6-3 at home) in two-run contests. Overall, the Grizzlies are 35-22 in those games with a 23-11 record at home.

The Grizzlies have now lost back-to-back games in their Valley Tribute Jerseys. They were 7-1 coming into the series when wearing specialty uniforms.

