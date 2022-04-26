Grizzlies stockpile homers in 7-2 victory over Ports

April 26, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Stockton, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (8-8) stopped their five-game skid Tuesday morning, powering past the Stockton Ports (6-10) 7-2 from Banner Island Ballpark. Fresno improved to 12-1 at Banner Island Ballpark over the last two seasons, 21-7 against Stockton in that span and are now 4-0 versus the Ports this year.

The Grizzlies offense roared for 11 hits with seven of them going for extra-bases. Adael Amador smacked two homers, giving him a team-leading four on the 2022 campaign. Amador led off the contest with a solo shot, his second time completing that feat. He would launch his other wallop in the fifth. The pair of clouts put him one shy of the Fresno single-game tater record (Preston Tucker, June 30, 2016). Warming Bernabel and Braxton Fulford smoked the other bombs in the eighth over a span of three batters.

Hunter Goodman enjoyed the other RBI thanks to a double in the fifth. He traded places with Fulford, who ripped a double in his plate appearance. Fulford finished his contest with three hits. Central Valley products EJ Andrews Jr. and Braiden Ward each supplied two hits in the win. Reliever Noah Gotsis (2-1) was tabbed the triumph after three sensational frames. The righty struck out six and allowed only one hit. Starter Cullen Kafka hurled three innings before being lifted. Tyler Ahearn and Sergio Sanchez concluded the final trio of frames.

CJ Rodriguez snatched both Ports RBI and had one of their four hits. Denzel Clarke scored both Stockton runs after reaching base from a double and walk. Starter Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (0-2) took the loss after six strong innings. He permitted four earned runs on six hits while punching out seven. The clubs are back in action tomorrow night from Stockton.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- SS Adael Amador (2-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB)

- C Braxton Fulford (3-4, HR, 2B, RBI, 2 R)

- 3B Warming Bernabel (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R)

Top Performers: Stockton Ports (Oakland Athletics)

- CF Denzel Clarke (1-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB)

- C CJ Rodriguez (1-2, 2 RBI, BB)

- RHP Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang (6.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 7 K)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Wednesday April 27 Stockton Ports (Road) Fresno RHP Case Williams (0-1, 10.13) vs. Stockton RHP Mitch Myers (0-0, 0.00) 7:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

The Grizzlies have spanked 12 homers over four games against the Ports this season.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.