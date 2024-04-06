Grizzlies Start 2024 Campaign off on Right Paw With 8-3 Win Over Giants

San Jose, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (1-0) roared past the San Jose Giants (0-1) 8-3 Friday night from Excite Ballpark. The Grizzlies won their fifth straight Opening Night game, improving their record to 13-13 since 1998. Fresno has won their last three Opening Night contests at San Jose (2021, 2023 and 2024) and moved to 50-43 overall (playoffs included) against the Giants since joining the California League.

Fresno starter Jack Mahoney (1-0, win) was sensational in his season debut, twirling five innings of one-run ball, striking out eight. Mahoney fanned seven of his last nine batters faced and didn't allow a hit in his final three frames of work. The Rockies #20 prospect handed the ball over to a pair of lefties in Bryson Hammer and Stu Flesland III, who combined for four solid innings of relief. Flesland III punched out one over two scoreless frames.

Mahoney's South Carolina college teammate Braylen Wimmer gave first inning run support with a solo blast to left-center field, the second pitch he saw from Giants righty Josh Bostick (0-1, loss). The Grizzlies added two runs in the fourth thanks to an Andy Perez triple, Jake Snider RBI double and Felix Tena RBI single. Fresno tacked on a Luis Mendez sac fly in the sixth and put the game out of reach with a four-run seventh. In the frame, Perez whacked a double and EJ Andrews Jr. drove in two runs from a single.

The Grizzlies lineup all recorded solid evenings. Aidan Longwell reached base four times with two hits at the top of the order. Wimmer, Perez and Snider pooled together for seven runs with the latter of the trio picking up a career-high with three runs. Both Snider and Andrews Jr. notched multiple walks in the triumph.

San Jose's offense stayed quiet for the most part. Drew Cavanaugh laced a single in the second, scoring Cole Foster. Giants #4 prospect Bryce Eldridge went 2-for-4 with a double and two-run homer in the sixth. MLB rehabber Sean Hjelle chucked a clean fifth out of the bullpen. The clubs meet again tomorrow night from the South Bay.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Jack Mahoney (5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 8 K)

- DH Jake Snider (1-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R, 2 BB)

- 3B Braylen Wimmer (1-5, HR, RBI, 2 R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- 1B Bryce Eldridge (2-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- RHP Sean Hjelle (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K)

- DH Drew Cavanaugh (1-3, RBI)

On Deck:

Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 5:00 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at San Jose Giants

(Fresno LHP Isaiah Coupet (0-0, 0.00) vs. San Jose RHP Cale Lansville (0-0, 0.00)

On That Fres-Note:

OF EJ Andrews Jr., INF Luis Mendez and INF Andy Perez became the 53rd, 54th and 55th players in Grizzlies history to make multiple Opening Day starting lineups. The most recent player to join this list was OF Yanquiel Fernandez (2022-23). INF Todd Linden currently sits atop the list with five Opening Day starts.

