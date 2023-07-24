Grizzlies Split Series With Nuts After Falling 5-4 in 10 Innings

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (54-36, 18-6) dropped a 5-4 10-inning heartbreaker to the Modesto Nuts (44-46, 10-14) Sunday night from Chukchansi Park. Fresno split the series with Modesto, ending their streak of six straight series wins. The Grizzlies also saw their 11-game Sunday win streak conclude and suffered their first extra innings loss at home. Fresno still owns a Minor League-best 18-6 record in the second half, but fell to 21-7 in their last 28 games and 31-10 in their last 41 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 13-5 in July and 19-12 in one-run affairs (14-6 at home).

The clubs traded runs in the first thanks to a pair of RBI doubles. Modesto's Colin Davis added Bill Knight with a double to center. Fresno's Jamari Baylor plated Daniel Amaral with a double to center as well. Over the next five and a half frames, the squads exchanged zeroes until the bottom of the seventh. Jake Snider lifted a solo shot to right-center field, his first wallop at home and his third longball of the season. In the top of the eighth, the Nuts erased the deficit when Davis notched Miguel Perez with a two-out single to center. Once again, both teams could not take advantage of opportunities and the contest went into extras. With one out in the 10th, Josh Hood smashed a two-run homer to dead center, his eighth clout of the year. Two batters later, Brett Rodriguez spanked a pinch-hit homer to left field, his third bomb of 2023. In the bottom of the 10th, the Grizzlies yielded two runs thanks to a Modesto miscue and a Bryant Betancourt sacrifice fly. Despite the late efforts, Fresno could not come back and settled for a series split.

Grizzlies' starter Gabriel Barbosa tossed a career-high six innings of one-run ball. Barbosa allowed five hits and one walk while fanning three. A trio of relievers followed Barbosa, permitting four runs. Sergio Sanchez worked out of multiple bases-loaded jams, striking out two. Davis Palermo (1-3) agonized the defeat after giving up his first two roundtrippers of the year. Nuts' righty Marcelo Perez hurled six innings, allowing one unearned run. He permitted four hits and one walk while punching out five. Troy Taylor (1-1) was awarded the decision after two sensational frames. Natanael Garabitos locked up his third save of the season, despite two runs waltzing home. Both teams are off on Monday.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (2-3, 2B, RBI, HBP)

- LF Daniel Amaral (2-5, 2 R, 2 SB)

- DH Jake Snider (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Gabriel Barbosa (6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- LF Colin Davis (3-5, 2B, 2 RBI, R)

- 3B Josh Hood (1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R, BB)

- PH/DH Brett Rodriguez (1-1, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Marcelo Perez (6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K)

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Fresno fell to 17-2 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 46 minutes.

For the second consecutive game, catcher Jesus Ordonez picked off a base runner. Ordonez caught Colin Davis napping at third in the first inning.

Four of the six games in the series were one-run games.

