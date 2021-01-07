Grizzlies Sign Forward Matthew Boucher

January 7, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release







West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies, proud affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have signed forward Matthew Boucher.

Boucher played the last 2 seasons with the University of New Brunswick and scored 31 goals and 29 assists in 57 games and was a +32 over the 2 year span. He was a key contributor to New Brunswick winning the 2019 University Cup.

In the QMJHL he had 3 great seasons for the Quebec Remparts from 2016-2018, with his best season coming in 2017-28 where he scored 31 goals and 38 assists for 69 points in 66 games. In 4 full seasons in the QMJHL Boucher scored 96 goals and 96 assists.

Matthew's father, Philippe Boucher played in the NHL for 17 seasons from 1993-2009 and ended his career with the 2009 Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Boucher will wear number 10 for the Grizzlies, who are on the road for a 3 game series at Tulsa on January 8th-10th. Next homestand is on January 15th -16th at 7 pm and 18th at 5:10 pm against the Kansas City Mavericks. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com. Capacity is limited to 1800 with social distancing and masks required. For more information on this season's club, follow the Grizzlies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

