Grizzlies Sign All-Star Reliever Zac Treece

Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies announce that they have signed veteran right-handed pitcher Zac Treece for the 2023 season. A three-time Frontier League All-Star and the 2012 Frontier League Rookie of the Year, the sidewinder returns to the Grizzlies organization to continue a successful pro career that began in Sauget, and has taken him through the Frontier League, Atlantic League, and overseas.

The Hot Springs, Arkansas native also returns to the United States this summer after spending two seasons pitching for the Munchen-Haar Disciples in Germany's Baseball-Bundesliga. Prior to that, he pitched in the Atlantic League in 2017 and 2018 for the Long Island Ducks and York Revolution, respectively, posting a 3.84 ERA in 53 appearances with the Ducks along with 72 strikeouts and a 6-2 record across 61 innings.

Before making his way out east, the now 33-year-old established himself as one of the best relief pitchers in the Frontier League over the course of four seasons with the Grizzlies, Lake Erie Crushers, and River City Rascals. At River City in 2016, Treece posted his third all-star season in the league as the Rascals' closer, with a 1.86 ERA, 22 saves, 75 strikeouts, and just 15 walks in 48 1/3 innings over 41 appearances. His second all-star nod came with the Crushers in 2014, pitching to a 2.97 ERA and 7-3 record over 31 games with 11 starts, striking out 88 and walking 30 in 97 innings.

But he began his career with a bang on the mound for the Grizzlies, pitching to a miniscule 1.22 ERA in 36 games with 54 strikeouts and 16 walks in 51 2/3 innings in 2012, helping Gateway to the West Division title that summer while also earning the Jason Simontacchi Award as the league's Rookie of the Year. He then took home his first midseason all-star accolades in 2013, with a 2.13 ERA, 5-3 record, and five saves along with 57 strikeouts and 26 walks in 50 2/3 innings over 41 appearances out of the Gateway bullpen.

In addition, Treece has also pitched two winter seasons for the Brisbane Bandits in the Australian Baseball League, helping them to back-to-back championships in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

"I am beyond excited to bring Zac Treece back to the Grizzlies organization," said Grizzlies manager Steve Brook. "His passion and energy for the game will absolutely electrify our pitching staff. Zac is a top-notch competitor, and will fit perfectly into what we began building at Gateway last season. I cannot wait to see him back on the mound."

