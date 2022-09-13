Grizzlies Set to Face San Jose Giants in Divisional Series, Return Home Thursday

September 13, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies start their 2022 postseason campaign this evening at Excite Ballpark in San Jose behind the pitching of Jaden Hill. The Grizzlies enter the best-of-three series with a 17-13 record against the Giants, looking for revenge after last season's defeat in the Low-A West Championship Series. This Postseason marks the first time in franchise history that the Grizzlies have made the playoffs in back-to-back seasons.

The Grizzlies will return to the Central Valley during tomorrow's off day before welcoming the Giants to Chukchansi Park on Thursday for game 2 of the Divisional Series. During each playoff game at Chukchansi Park, the first 1,000+ fans will receive a 2022 Postseason Rally Towel, courtesy of Fresno Coin Gallery. Those in attendance will also be treated to a post game fireworks show at the conclusion of each game.

"I'm very excited about the playoffs coming up and hopefully we come up big," said Robinson Cancel, Grizzlies Manager. "I hope to see you guys on Thursday at 6:50 at Chukchansi Park for us to finish what we started."

If the Divisional Series goes the Grizzlies' way, they will face off against either the Inland Empire 66ers or Lake Elsinore Storm from the Southern Division in a best-of-three California League Championship Series. Game 1 will be hosted in Southern California on Sunday before Games 2 and 3 (if necessary) in Downtown Fresno.

All Fresno Grizzlies home playoff tickets are available for only $10 (excluding Kodiak Club, Dugout Club, and Suites) and fans 17 years old and younger can get a free ticket by visiting the Chukchansi Park Ticket Office. All tickets can be purchased at FresnoGrizzlies.com, by visiting the ballpark, or by calling the Fresno Grizzlies at 559-320-TIXS(8497).

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.