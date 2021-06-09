Grizzlies Run Wild in Modesto; Defeat Nuts 9-1ÃÂ

June 9, 2021 - Low-A West League (Low-A West) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (21-10) put together their best game of the 2021 campaign; overwhelming the Modesto Nuts (19-12) 9-1 Tuesday evening from John Thurman Field. Fresno stole seven bases, drew 10 walks and spanked six extra-base hits, all season-highs in the win.

The Grizzlies offense tallied 11 hits with three Rockies prospects notching multi-hit affairs. Drew Romo led the charge with four rips, a professional best for the catcher. He drove in a pair of runs and swiped his third base of the year. Grant Lavigne provided a trio of extra-base hits with a triple and two doubles. Lavigne whacked in three runs, scored twice and stole a base (all season-highs). Ezequiel Tovar added a two and three-bagger, waltzing home three times.

Also on the base paths, Rockies top prospect Zac Veen robbed two bags, giving him a Low-A West best 17 steals. Bladimir Restituyo and Eddy Diaz also snatched a base for Fresno.

Grizzlies starter Breiling Eusebio (3-0, win) enjoyed the run support, hurling six scoreless frames. The lefty did not issue a base on balls and struck out seven. His punchout and inning totals tied a season-high. Reliever Keegan James fanned four in two stellar frames after Eusebio exited.

Modesto righty Josias De Los Santos (2-3) yielded the loss after four-plus innings. He collected five strikeouts. The Nuts mustered only three hits and plated their only run in the ninth. The squads are back at it tomorrow night.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- 1B Grant Lavigne (3-5, 3B, 2 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB)

- SS Ezequiel Tovar (2-5, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, SB)

- LHP Breiling Eusebio (6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K)

- C Drew Romo (4-6, 2B, 2 RBI, R, SB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- CF Victor Labrada (1-3, R, BB)

- DH Dariel Gomez (1-3, 2B)

- SS Noelvi Marte (1-4)

On Deck:

Wednesday, June 9 @ Modesto Nuts, Fresno RHP Mike Ruff (3-1, 4.18) vs. Modesto RHP Connor Phillips (3-2, 4.70), 7:05 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

With the 2021 NCAA Division 1 Baseball tournament underway, four Grizzlies players were keeping their eyes on their old alma maters. Catcher/designated hitter Colin Simpson went to Oklahoma State. His Cowboys went 1-2 in the Tucson regional, losing to UC Santa Barbara twice. Pitchers Tanner Propst, Stephen Jones and Keegan James also had their colleges represented. Propst spent two seasons at Louisiana Tech and saw the Bulldogs go 2-2 despite hosting the regional in Ruston. Jones attended Samford and witnessed his squad go 0-2 in the Starkville Regional. James (Mississippi State) is the only current Fresno player who is still watching their college play. James' alma mater squares off against Notre Dame in the Super Regionals.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A West League message board...





Low-A West League Stories from June 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.