Grizzlies Roar Back in 9th, Beat Giants 2-1

San Jose, California - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-0) showed their comeback claws Thursday evening; scoring two runs in the ninth to beat the San Jose Giants (0-3) 2-1 from Excite Ballpark. Fresno has now won nine straight contests dating back to 2019.

In the bottom of the eighth, Giants' designated hitter Luis Toribio drew a bases-loaded walk, giving San Jose their first lead of the season. The advantage didn't hold as the Grizzlies plated a pair in the top of the ninth. Zac Veen laced his first professional hit to right, knocking in Isaac Collins. Then, Veen stole second and took third on a balk. He waltzed home on the next pitch thanks to a Colin Simpson RBI double. The one-run lead was enough for Juan Mejia to pick up his second save of the year.

Both starting pitchers had brilliant outings despite each earning a no-decision. Fresno righty Mitchell Kilkenny hurled five shutout innings with seven strikeouts, both career-highs. San Jose arm Carson Ragsdale also went five frames, allowing one hit while punching out seven. Stephen Jones (1-0) received the victory and Randy Rodriguez (0-1) succumbed to the final result.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- RHP Mitchell Kilkenny (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

- RF Zac Veen (1-4, RBI, R, SB)

- 2B Isaac Collins (2-4, R)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- RHP Carson Ragsdale (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K)

- 2B Brett Auerbach (2-3, R, BB, SB)

- RF Alexander Canario (1-3, BB, SB)

Tomorrow's Matchup

Friday, May 7 @ San Jose Giants, LHP Sam Weatherly (Fresno) vs. LHP Nick Swiney (San Jose), 6:30 pm PT

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

Grizzlies' manager Robinson Cancel is seven victories shy of reaching 200 as a Minor League manager.

