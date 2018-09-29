Grizzlies Release Training Camp Schedule
September 29, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will open Training Camp Monday, October 1st at Maverik Center with practice scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
All fans are invited to attend the practices at Maverik Center. Times are subject to change.
The team's Face-Off Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10. Cost is $20 for Season Ticket Holders and $45 for the General Public. Call (801) 988-8000 to RSVP. The Grizzlies begin their affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche. Head Coach Tim Branham will give his thoughts on the upcoming season, the 2018-2019 Opening Night roster will be introduced.
The Grizzlies will host Idaho in preseason action at Maverik Center on Friday, October 5th at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are available for $10 at the Maverik Center Box Office or UtahGrizzlies.com. Utah plays in Idaho the following night at 7 p.m.
Training Camp Schedule
Monday, October 1; 1 p.m.,
Tuesday, October 2; 10 a.m.,
Wednesday, October 3; 10 a.m.,
Thursday, October 4; 10 a.m.
Friday, October 5; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Idaho @ Utah at Maverik Center
Saturday, October 6; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Utah at Idaho
Key Dates
Face-Off Luncheon/Media Day
Wednesday, October 10, 11:45 a.m at Maverik Center
Regular Season Opening Weekend
Friday, October 12 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.
Saturday, October 13 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.
