Grizzlies Release Training Camp Schedule

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies will open Training Camp Monday, October 1st at Maverik Center with practice scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

All fans are invited to attend the practices at Maverik Center. Times are subject to change.

The team's Face-Off Luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, October 10. Cost is $20 for Season Ticket Holders and $45 for the General Public. Call (801) 988-8000 to RSVP. The Grizzlies begin their affiliation with the Colorado Avalanche. Head Coach Tim Branham will give his thoughts on the upcoming season, the 2018-2019 Opening Night roster will be introduced.

With the first win of the regular season, Tim Branham breaks the Utah Grizzlies record for wins by a head coach.

The Grizzlies will host Idaho in preseason action at Maverik Center on Friday, October 5th at 7 p.m. Tickets for the game are available for $10 at the Maverik Center Box Office or UtahGrizzlies.com. Utah plays in Idaho the following night at 7 p.m.

Training Camp Schedule

Monday, October 1; 1 p.m.,

Tuesday, October 2; 10 a.m.,

Wednesday, October 3; 10 a.m.,

Thursday, October 4; 10 a.m.

Friday, October 5; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Idaho @ Utah at Maverik Center

Saturday, October 6; Preseason Game; 7 p.m. Utah at Idaho

Key Dates

Face-Off Luncheon/Media Day

Wednesday, October 10, 11:45 a.m at Maverik Center

Regular Season Opening Weekend

Friday, October 12 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.

Saturday, October 13 7:00 p.m. Rapid City at Utah.

