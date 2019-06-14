Grizzlies Release Full 2019-2020 Regular Season Schedule

June 14, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - The entire 2019-2020 Utah Grizzlies schedule has been released. The Grizz will begin the season on October 11th against the division rival Idaho Steelheads.

Utah and Idaho have some recent history, as the Steelheads eliminated the Grizzlies during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, winning the series four games to one. The two teams will face off on opening weekend October 11th and 12th at the Maverik Center, before finishing the season together on April 1st and 3rd. Utah will face Idaho 16 times during the regular season, with 7 games at Maverik Center and 9 games at CenturyLink Arena in Boise, Idaho.

Utah will play a total of 36 home games against nine different opponents. The Grizzlies finished with a record of 22-12-1-1 at home last season. Utah will play a total of 36 road games against nine different opponents. Non-division road games include the Wheeling Nailers on November 15th, Kalamazoo Wings on November 16th and the Atlanta Gladiators on January 28th and 29th.

Utah will play 16 games in 29 days in February, with 11 of those games on the road.

Division Games

60 of the 72 games on the schedule will be against teams in the Mountain Division. Utah will get very familiar with the Idaho Steelheads again this season as they will meet 16 times. The Grizz will play the Rapid City 13 times, Allen Americans (9 games), Kansas City Mavericks (8 games) and the Wichita Thunder and Tulsa Oilers 6 each.

Turning Back The Clock

Utah will also host a series against the Orlando Solar Bears, a team they swept in the 1996 Turner Cup Finals back when both teams played in the International Hockey League (IHL). Orlando returns to Utah on November 22nd and November 23rd.

New Territory

This year's schedule takes new life, with two Eastern Conference opponents making the trek out west for the first time in franchise history: the Florida Everblades (November 27th, 29th, and 30th) and the Newfoundland Growlers (December 11th, 13th, and 14th). The Growlers are the defending Kelly Cup champions, having won the championship in their first year in the league.

Season tickets and other group packages are available now. Individual tickets will go on sale in September. The seasonal promotions will be released at a later date. Visit http://www.utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for more details.

Utah Grizzlies 2019-2020 Schedule

October 11, 2019 Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

October 12, 2019 Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm

October 16, 2019 Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

October 18, 2019 Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

October 19, 2019 Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

October 25, 2019 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

October 26, 2019 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

November 1, 2019 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

November 2, 2019 Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 3, 2019 Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm.

November 8, 2019 Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

November 9, 2019 Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

November 15, 2019 Utah at Wheeling. 5:05 pm.

November 16, 2019 Utah at Kalamazoo. 5:00 pm.

November 22, 2019 Orlando at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 23, 2019 Orlando at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 27, 2019 Florida at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 29, 2019 Florida at Utah. 7:10 pm.

November 30, 2019 Florida at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 6, 2019 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

December 7, 2019 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

December 11, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 13, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 14, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 17, 2019 Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

December 19, 2019 Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

December 20, 2019 Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

December 21, 2019 Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

December 27, 2019 Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 28, 2019 Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

December 30, 2019 Tulsa at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 3, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 4, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 5, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

January 10, 2020 Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm.

January 11, 2020 Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm.

January 14, 2020 Utah at Allen. 6:05 pm.

January 17, 2020 Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 18, 2020 Wichita at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 20, 2020 Idaho at Utah. 1:10 pm.

January 24, 2020 Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 25, 2020 Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

January 28, 2020 Utah at Atlanta. 5:05 pm

January 29, 2020 Utah at Atlanta. 5:05 pm

February 1, 2020 Utah at Greenville. 5:05 pm

February 4, 2020 Utah at Allen. 9:35 am.

February 5, 2020 Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm

February 7, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

February 8, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

February 11, 2020 Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm

February 14, 2020 Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm

February 15, 2020 Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm.

February 17, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 1:10 pm.

February 19, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 21, 2020 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 24, 2020 Kansas City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

February 26, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

February 28, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

February 29, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

March 6, 2020 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

March 7, 2020 Utah at Rapid City. 7:05 pm.

March 11, 2020 Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 13, 2020 Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 14, 2020 Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm

March 20, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

March 21, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm.

March 27, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

March 28, 2020 Rapid City at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 1, 2020 Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 3, 2020 Idaho at Utah. 7:10 pm.

April 4, 2020 Utah at Idaho. 7:10 pm

All games in Mountain Standard Time.

Schedule Breakdown

Allen: 9 (5 Home, 4 Road)

Atlanta: 2 (Road)

Florida: 3 (Home)

Greenville: 1 (Road)

Idaho: 16 (7 Home, 9 Road)

Kansas City: 8 (3 Home, 5 Road)

Newfoundland: 3 (Home)

Orlando: 2 (Home)

Rapid City: 13 (7 Home, 6 Road)

Tulsa: 6 (3 Home, 3 Road)

Wheeling: 1 (Road)

Wichita: 6 (3 Home, 3 Road)

October: 7 (3 Home, 4 Road)

November: 12 (7 Home, 5 Road)

December: 12 (6 Home, 6 Road)

January: 13 (8 Home, 5 Road)

February: 16 (5 Home, 11 Road)

March: 9 (5 Home, 4 Road)

April: 3 (2 Home, 1 Road)

Sunday: 2 (Both at Home)

Monday: 4 (All 4 at Home)

Tuesday: 5 (All 5 on Road)

Wednesday: 9 (6 Home, 3 Road)

Thursday: 1 (December 19th at Tulsa)

Friday: 25 (12 Home, 13 Road)

Saturday: 26 (12 Home, 14 Road)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from June 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.