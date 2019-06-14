Grizzlies Release 2019-2020 Home Schedule

West Valley City, Utah - For the sixth time in the past 10 seasons, the Utah Grizzlies begin their regular season against the Idaho Steelheads.

Utah and Idaho have some recent history, as the Steelheads eliminated the Grizzlies during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs, winning the series four games to one. The two teams will face off on opening weekend October 11th and 12th at the Maverik Center, before finishing the season together on April 1st and 3rd.

Utah will play a total of 36 home games against nine different opponents. The Grizzlies finished with a record of 22-12-1-1 at home last season.

Familiar Foes

Division foes and nearby opponents will frequent the Maverik Center this season. The Grizzlies will host the Idaho Steelheads seven times this season, the Allen Americans five times, and the Kansas City Mavericks, Tulsa Oilers and Wichita Thunder each three times.

Turning Back The Clock

Utah will also host a series against the Orlando Solar Bears, a team they swept in the 1996 Turner Cup Finals back when both teams played in the International Hockey League (IHL). Orlando returns to Utah on November 22nd and November 23rd.

New Territory

This year's schedule takes new life, with two Eastern Conference opponents making the trek out west for the first time in franchise history: the Florida Everblades (November 27th, 29th, and 30th) and the Newfoundland Growlers (December 11th, 13th, and 14th). The two teams met in the 2019 Eastern Conference Finals, with Newfoundland advancing to the Kelly Cup Finals.

Season tickets and other group packages are available now. Individual tickets will go on sale in September. The full schedule, along with seasonal promotions, will be released at a later date. Visit http://www.utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for more details.

----

Schedule Breakdown

Allen: 5

Florida: 3

Idaho: 7

Kansas City: 3

Newfoundland: 3

Orlando: 2

Rapid City: 7

Tulsa: 3

Wichita: 3

October: 3

November: 7

December: 6

January: 8

February: 5

March: 5

April: 2

Sunday: 2

Monday: 4

Wednesday: 6

Friday: 12

Saturday: 12

Home Schedule

Oct. 11, 2019 Idaho at Utah.

Oct. 12, 2019 Idaho at Utah.

Oct. 16, 2019 Wichita at Utah.

Nov. 2, 2019 Idaho at Utah.

Nov. 3, 2019 Idaho at Utah.

Nov. 22, 2019 Orlando at Utah.

Nov. 23, 2019 Orlando at Utah.

Nov. 27, 2019 Florida at Utah.

Nov. 29, 2019 Florida at Utah.

Nov. 30, 2019 Florida at Utah.

Dec. 11, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah.

Dec. 13, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah.

Dec. 14, 2019 Newfoundland at Utah.

Dec. 27, 2019 Tulsa at Utah.

Dec. 28, 2019 Tulsa at Utah.

Dec. 30, 2019 Tulsa at Utah.

Jan. 3, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Jan. 4, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Jan. 5, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Jan. 17, 2020 Wichita at Utah.

Jan. 18, 2020 Wichita at Utah.

Jan. 20, 2020 Idaho at Utah.

Jan. 24, 2020 Allen at Utah.

Jan. 25, 2020 Allen at Utah.

Feb. 17, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Feb. 19, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Feb. 21, 2020 Kansas City at Utah.

Feb. 22, 2020 Kansas City at Utah.

Feb. 24, 2020 Kansas City at Utah.

Mar. 11, 2020 Allen at Utah.

Mar. 13, 2020 Allen at Utah.

Mar. 14, 2020 Allen at Utah.

Mar. 27, 2020 Rapid City at Utah

Mar. 28, 2020 Rapid City at Utah.

Apr. 1, 2020 Idaho at Utah.

Apr. 3, 2020 Idaho at Utah.

* Game times will be released at a later date.

