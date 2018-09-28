Grizzlies Release 2018-2019 Promotional Schedule

September 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah- The Utah Grizzlies have announced their promotional schedule for the 2018-19 season.

The Grizzlies will have 8 specialty jersey games, with the first one on October 27th for Epilepsy Awareness Night, Angel's Hands Night on November 17th and Star Wars Night on December 15th.

The annual Guns N Hoses Night is January 19th against the Tulsa Oilers with specialty jerseys. The Guns N Hoses Charity games start that day at 12:30 pm. Last year the Grizzlies had a sellout crowd of 10,649 for Guns N Hoses Night, which was the biggest crowd of the year.

Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend presented by Stadler is on February 15th-16th against the K.C Mavericks. Specialty jersey's will be worn and auctioned off after the game on the 16th.

Marvel Night is on March 2nd, where the Grizzlies will be wearing specialty jersey's. That night is also a Faith & Family night as well as a Post Game Skate with the team .

Military Night is on March 16th presented by Ford. The team will be wearing specialty jersey's for the game. That night is also Beer Fest at Maverik Center.

Fan Appreciation Weekend is on April 6th and 7th against Idaho. The 7th is a 1 PM face-off with specialty TMNT uniforms for Nickelodeon Day as well as a Fan Fest after the game.

There are 3 Postgame Skates with the Grizzlies. October 13th, December 29th and March 2nd.

There are 3 Maverik Monday's this season. The first 2 Maverik Monday's are 1 PM matinee's. The traditional Martin Luther King Day game vs Idaho and President's Day on February 18th against Kansas City. Maverik Monday is also on March 18th against Rapid City, 7:00 PM face-off.

Wednesday's this year are Wendy's Wednesday's. Visit a local Wendy's to pick up a $10 voucher valid for any Wednesday game in the 2018-19 season, while supplies last. There are 7 Wendy's Wednesday's on the season, with the first one being on November 14th vs Indy.

Every Friday night is an AFCU Friday with tickets starting at $8 for AFCU Members paying with AFCU Debit/Credit Card. There are 10 AFCU Friday's with the first one being on October 26th against Idaho.

The Grizzlies drew a modern day record of 203,990 fans to Maverik Center in 2017-18 with two sellout crowds of over 10,000 fans and nine crowds of over 7,000 fans as they ranked 5th in the 27-team ECHL in attendance for the second-straight year with an average of 6,000 fans-per-game.

Season tickets, single game tickets and specialty ticket packages are on sale now. Visit utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.