Grizzlies Offense Too Much as Ports Edged by Fresno

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Grizzlies offense was too much to handle for the Ports pitching staff Saturday night at Chukchansi Park as Fresno broke out for four runs in the first and five runs in the fifth to hand the Ports their fifth straight loss 11-9.

Dheygler Gimenez started for Stockton and found his team down by two just three batters into the game as Yanquiel Fernandez hit his 19th home run of the season and drove in his 100th run batted in with a two run shot off the batters eye to straight away center. Two batters later, Juan Brito hit another home run, a solo shot, to give Fresno an early 3-0 lead before Yorvis Torrealba drove in Braxton Fulford on an RBI double to extend it to 4-0.

Stockton would get on the board in the top of the fourth. Danny Bautista led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch as Schofield-Sam struck out. CJ Rodriguez followed with single to move Bautista to third on a base hit to right field to put runners on the corners for the Ports. Daniel Susac notched his seventh run batted in as a Port on a jam shot to the Grizzlies first-baseman Bryant Quijada for a fielders-choice RBI.

Following a quiet bottom of the fourth, Stockton took the lead in the fifth after sending nine men to the plate. Derrick Salom got things started with a single followed by a Brennan Milone double. Jhoan Paulino then singled to left to drive in Salom and Milone would score on a wild pitch from Fresno's McCade Brown to make it 5-3 Fresno.

Schofield-Sam drove in Paulino from second on a 2-0 fastball to center to cut it to a 5-4 game. CJ Rodriguez tied the game at 5-5 on a sacrifice fly before Daniel Susac gave the Ports their first lead with a RBI single to make it 6-5.

Fresno answered back with five of their own in the bottom half of the fifth. Tyler Baum started off the inning and couldn't find the strike zone, loading the bases on two walks and a hit by pitch. Mark Adamiak replaced Baum who found himself in troubled waters with the bases loaded and no outs. Bryant Quijada tied the game on a bases loaded walk from Adamiak prior to Adael Amador's two-run single to give Fresno a 8-6 lead. The next batter Montgomery singled to make it 9-6 ahead of Yanquiel Fernandez making it a 10-6 game with a sacrifice fly and Fresno never looking back.

The Ports added two more to cut it to a two-run deficit in the sixth as Caden Trenkle drove in Brennan Milone on a single and Paulino scoring on a balk to make it 10-8.

Fresno added one more in the sixth to run it to an 11-8 game on a Yorvis Torrealba RBI single. Stockton added one more in the ninth on a Daniel Susac RBI double and put the game tying runner at the plate in Derrick Salom who ended up flying out to Fernandez in right field to end the ballgame.

Tyler Ras (4-2) picked up the win for Fresno after dealing 2.1 innings in relief and just one earned run given up. Tyler Baum (1-1) took the loss for Stockton.

The Ports conclude their series at Chukchansi Park and the Fresno Grizzlies for the final time of the 2022 season with first pitch slated for 5:05 pm.

