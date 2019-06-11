Grizzlies' Lanphere Named Pitcher of Week

SAUGET, Ill. - Gateway Grizzlies starting pitcher Lucas Lanphere was named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week after he came within two outs of a no-hitter in a complete-game shutout victory Saturday over the Windy City ThunderBolts at Ozinga Field in Crestwood, Ill.

Lanphere allowed only one hit - a Manuel Mesa infield single on a slow-rolling ground ball to shortstop with one out in the ninth inning - and struck out a career-high 11 batters. He walked only two. Lanphere's 5-0 shutout Saturday was the Grizzlies' second in a row after Dominic Topoozian, Jason Seever, Dakota Smith, and Grant Black combined for a 3-0 win Friday. Gateway had not posted back-to-back shutouts since Aug. 2012 against the River City Rascals.

Mesa's single stopped Lanphere two outs short of the Grizzlies' first no-hitter since Tim Brown tossed one in July 2013. It would have been the first nine-inning no-hitter in the Frontier League since Evansville Otters righthander Shane Weedman no-hit the Southern Illinois Miners on May 13, 2017.

Lanphere worked nine innings of the Grizzlies' 29-inning scoreless streak and 37-inning stretch without allowing an earned run last week.

The Frontier League announced the award Monday. Lanphere became the first Grizzlie to receive Pitcher of the Week since former Gateway righthander Vince Molesky was honored in July 2017.

His performance was all the more impressive after his last outing, in which he allowed a career-high 11 runs to the Washington Wild Things over 1 1/3 innings. The righthander showed immense mental toughness and pitched with a purpose from the first inning. He threw 124 pitches - 28 more than his previous career high over five professional seasons before coming to the Grizzlies prior to 2019.

Lanphere missed the entirety of the 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

