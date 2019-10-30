Grizzlies Invite Central Valley to Watch the Biggest Game in Baseball at Chukchansi Park

October 30, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release





FRESNO, CA, October 30, 2019 - The Fresno Grizzlies are inviting the Central Valley to join them at Chukchansi Park Wednesday evening for an Open House to cheer on their parent team, the Washington Nationals, who will take on the Houston Astros in a decisive Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

The event will include:

- $3 12-oz. draft beers

- $3 well drinks

- Food truck

Free admission, no ticket required!

Gate 2 at Kern & H Streets will open 15 minutes prior to first pitch.

Free parking in Lot 1 at H Street & Kern.

We celebrate by giving back! We will be collecting non-perishable foods and new/gently used coats to benefit the Fresno Rescue Mission during the holiday season.

ADDITIONAL BACKGROUND:

The Astros were the parent team of Fresno from 2015-2018. During that time, they won the 2017 World Series.

Prior to the Astros moving to the Central Valley, the San Francisco Giants were the parent team of the Grizzlies from 1998-2014. During that time, the Giants were World Series Champions in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The Grizzlies are proud to have earned their own title, winning the Triple-A National Championship in 2015.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from October 30, 2019

Grizzlies Invite Central Valley to Watch the Biggest Game in Baseball at Chukchansi Park - Fresno Grizzlies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.