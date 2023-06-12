Grizzlies INF Jamari Baylor Selected as California League Player of the Week for June 5 - 11

June 12, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Fresno Grizzlies infielder Jamari Baylor was tabbed by Minor League Baseball as the California League Player of the Week for June 5 - 11. Baylor's impressive week versus Lake Elsinore guided the Grizzlies to a series win over the Storm.

In six games last week, Baylor went 8-for-14 (.571) with three homers, one double, 12 RBI, six runs, six walks and three stolen bases. Baylor also finished the series with a 1.286 slugging percentage and 1.953 OPS. The Richmond, Virginia native's three longballs all came in crucial situations during the series. In his first Fresno at-bat, Baylor crushed a pinch-hit, game-tying three- run wallop to right field. He would later draw a walk, driving in the go-ahead run. Baylor's second homer came on Friday, another game-tying two-run homer in the seventh. Finally, Baylor smashed a three-run shot in the first inning on Sunday's series finale.

Baylor joined the Rockies organization just over a month ago after being traded from the Phillies, who initially drafted him. Baylor gives the 2023 Grizzlies their sixth California League award this season (Connor Staine, Ryan Ritter, twice and Blake Adams, twice). Last year, Fresno won 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly), a franchise record.

Fresno starts a six-game series tomorrow night against the Inland Empire 66ers (Los Angeles Angels affiliate) at Chukchansi Park. Single-game tickets for the rest of the year, as well as Full, Half and Flex Season Ticket plans, are on sale now. For more information on the 2023 season, please visit fresnogrizzlies.com or contact the club by calling (559) 320-4487.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from June 12, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.