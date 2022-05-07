Grizzlies go Nuts, shell Modesto 16-3 on Growers Night

Fresno, CA - There was a lot of celebrating going on Saturday evening from Chukchansi Park. First, the Fresno Grizzlies transformed into the Growers to commemorate the rich agriculture of the Central Valley. Second, the Growers (15-11) dismantled the Modesto Nuts (13-13) 16-3, tying a season-high in runs and ending their three-game losing streak. Third, five Fresno starters notched multi-RBI games, helping the Growers earn three of their highest scoring innings in 2022. Finally, the crowd in attendance were able to run the bases and bid on the winning jerseys.

After falling behind 1-0 early, Fresno planted a five-run frame in the bottom of the second. Aiverson Rodriguez reached on a throwing error, allowing Zach Kokoska to waltz home. Then, Braiden Ward roped a single to right, scoring a pair of runs. Next, Yanquiel Fernandez spanked a double to right, plating Ward. To conclude the inning, Warming Bernabel clobbered another RBI double, this time to left. That lengthened his hit streak to a team season-long nine games. This would give the Growers their most runs in the second inning.

In the third, Fresno grew their advantage to 11-1 after a six-run frame. This would be the highest scoring third inning for the Growers in 2022. Juan Guerrero mashed a ground-rule double to left, adding Hunter Goodman. Ward followed with his second two-RBI single of the contest. He extended his hit streak to six games as well. After a Juan Brito walk, Fernandez yanked a triple to the right field corner, plating two more runs. Fernandez raced home after a Bernabel sacrifice fly to right.

To round out the highest scoring frames by Fresno this year came a five-run fifth inning. Fernandez hustled out an infield single, plating Ward again. Then, Braxton Fulford lasered a single to center, making it 14-1. Finally, Goodman launched the only homer for the Growers, a two-run shot to deep left. Goodman is now tied for the team-high in wallops with Adael Amador.

The Fresno offense tied their season high with 16 runs. Five starters in the lineup produced two or more RBI with Ward and Fernandez tallying four apiece. The duo each scored a trio of times with Fernandez falling a wallop short of the cycle. Bernabel, Fulford and Goodman each accumulated two RBI in the trouncing.

Thanks to the run support, Growers' righty Victor Juarez (2-0) relished the decision. He hurled a career-high six innings of one-run ball. He gave up five hits and fanned six. On the other side, Michael Morales (2-2) took the loss after three rough frames. Victor Labrada went 4-for-4 with a double while Brett Rodriguez crushed a solo tater. The clubs wrap up the series tomorrow afternoon from downtown Fresno.

