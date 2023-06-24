Grizzlies Go Nuts, Pulverizing Modesto 16-4 to Open 2nd Half

Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (37-30, 1-0) opened their second half in a big way, shelling the Modesto Nuts (34-33, 0-1) 16-4 Friday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno improved to 14-4 in their last 18 contests and won their third straight game. The clubs combined for 20 runs on 23 hits, 22 walks and seven errors. There were also 13 total pitchers and 20 strikeouts among the two staffs. The Grizzlies enjoyed their most runs of the season and tied their largest margin of victory in 2023. Fresno broke numerous team and individual records in the blowout.

Through five innings, the Grizzlies trailed 4-1 with just two hits to their name. Jesus Ordonez had both singles and the lone run while Andy Perez mustered a sacrifice fly. Fresno starter Jordy Vargas was yanked in the second after 40 pitches and multiple miscues. Modesto scored their runs from a Vargas throwing error, sacrifice fly, Sergio Sanchez pickoff miscue and a Milkar Perez double. Despite all the early trouble, the Grizzlies comeback claws started to glisten.

Over the next four innings, Fresno scored 15 runs on 10 hits (one extra-base hit) and 12 walks. The Grizzlies relished five runs in the seventh and six more in the ninth, both season-highs. Fresno brought 37 batters to the dish, including 11 in both of the two frames mentioned above. Jesus Bugarin led the way with six RBI on three hits. Bugarin's six RBI are the most by a Grizzlies batter this year. Daniel Amaral drove in his first three Fresno RBI on a triple and single. Amaral's seven at-bats were the most by a Grizzlies hitter this season. Perez reached base four times, scoring in every instance. Jamari Baylor got on base five times thanks to a pair of singles, two walks and an error. Baylor raced home three times as well. Ordonez reached base five times, walking in his final three plate appearances. Jake Snider snuck on base four times, drawing two bases-loaded walks. The Grizzlies walked a total of 16 times, five more than their previous season-high. Six batters enjoyed multi-walk games when all things were said and done.

Fresno ran out five relievers with the final four arms combining for four and two-thirds scoreless baseball. Austin Becker (1-1) earned the victory after a shutout sixth. Carlos Torres hurled two innings, providing him with seven and two-thirds of scoreless work against Modesto this season (four outings). Tyler Hoffman and Carson Skipper were tagged for three total hits without any crossing the plate. Modesto righty Chris Jefferson (2-3) suffered the loss despite all six bullpen pitchers having rough outings. The Nuts scattered 11 hits and Michael Arroyo reached base four times. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening as Fresno looks for a series win.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (3-4, 6 RBI, 2 R, BB, SB, CS)

- SS Andy Perez (2-4, 2 RBI, 4 R, 2 BB)

- LF Daniel Amaral (2-7, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

- C Jesus Ordonez (2-3, RBI, 2 R, 3 BB, threw out 2 runners)

- 2B Jamari Baylor (2-3, 3 R, 2 BB, 2 SB)

- DH Jake Snider (1-3, 2 RBI, R, 3 BB)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Michael Arroyo (2-3, 2B, R, 2 BB)

- 1B Brett Rodriguez (1-2, 2 BB, 2 CS)

- 3B Milkar Perez (1-4, 2B, RBI)

On Deck:

DAY DATE OPPONENT PROBABLE PITCHERS TIME (PT)

Saturday June 24 Modesto

Nuts

(Road) Fresno RHP Connor Staine (3-4, 6.10) vs. Modesto RHP Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-2, 4.20) 6:05 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTE:

This season, the Grizzlies have scored 38% of their runs in innings 7-9 (138 runs of 367 total runs). The seventh inning has been the most productive for Fresno with 57 runs scoring.

