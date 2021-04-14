Grizzlies Get Green Light From Fresno County Department of Public Health

(Fresno, CA) - The Fresno Grizzlies announced this morning that they have officially received the green light from the Fresno County Department of Public Health to open their season on May 11 with fans in the stands. After months of collaboration, the groups have put together a comprehensive plan with fan and player safety as the top priority as baseball resumes.

"Hibernation is OVER!" said Grizzlies President Derek Franks. "With less than a month to go until our Home Opener, we are working hard to make sure that Chukchansi Park is safe for our fans. I can't wait to see everyone back out at the ballpark, have a hot dog, and get back to enjoying the game we all love."

Here is what fans can expect starting with the Home Opener:

- Physically distanced seating pods including vacant seats to separate groups of fans

- Buffer zones around the field for the safety of ball players

- Masks/face coverings as mandated by MLB and the Fresno County Department of Public Health

- Advanced ticket sales only - tickets will not be available to purchase upon walkup

- Streamlined concourse flow

- Increased directional signage

- Utilization of digital and mobile ticketing

- Enhanced sanitation at Chukchansi Park including 150 motion-activated hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap dispensers

The Grizzlies and the Fresno County Department of Public Health plan to work closely throughout the season and have plans in place as tiers change and restrictions loosen. Due to the fluid nature of what tier the county is in, the Grizzlies will only be releasing May's tickets to start off with. All season and flex plan ticket holders will be able to access their tickets online starting April 21. Limited single game tickets will be available and go on-sale in the coming weeks.

Fans who have questions about tickets and the season at large have many resources at their disposal including visiting FresnoGrizzlies.com/2021Updates or contacting the team's Membership Services Team at members@fresnogrizzlies.com or 559-320-HITS(4487).

